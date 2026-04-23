Comment 'Artnet-Artsy Merger: A Bloomberg For Art?' The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artnet and Artsy Merge Under Beowolff Capital as Cost Cutting Begins

Artnet and Artsy have been formally merged under Beowolff Capital, the private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs trader Andrew Wolff, in a deal that is already reshaping the art-market information business. Artnet has been taken private, and Jeffrey Yin, Artsy's chief executive, will lead both companies.

The combination brings together two platforms with different strengths. Artnet's database contains 18 million auction results, giving it a deep secondary-market archive. Artsy, by contrast, has built its business around primary-market intelligence through its gallery network. In theory, the merger could create a single destination where users discover artists, track prices, follow exhibitions, and eventually buy works.

In practice, the first phase has been defined by retrenchment. Layoffs have hit both companies, including at least seven staff members at Artnet News, and Artnet's Berlin office has closed. The exact number of redundancies has not been disclosed, but the editorial operation has been significantly reduced.

Wolff has said he intends to preserve the group's role as a leading voice in art-market reporting while also developing additional data and information services and offering financial services to the art market. The ambition is clear: a Bloomberg-like platform for art. The economics are less certain.

Artnet reported a loss of just over $1 million in its first-quarter 2025 income statement, shortly before the take-private transaction. Artsy, founded in 2009, has raised more than $130 million, but it is not clear whether it has ever turned a profit. Meanwhile, advertising conditions remain weak, especially in luxury sectors, and the market for art data is increasingly crowded by scraping tools and artificial intelligence.

That leaves the new owner with a familiar private-equity problem: how to turn a niche, prestige-driven business into a scalable one without hollowing out the very editorial and market intelligence that made it valuable in the first place. For now, the two brands remain separate. Whether they stay that way may determine whether this merger becomes a consolidation play or the start of a more durable art-market platform.