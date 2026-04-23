Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Meets Italian Defense Minister

During the meeting, attended by number of senior officers from both sides, they discussed the latest developments and security updates in the region, as well as aspects of defense cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

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