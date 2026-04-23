BEST-SELLING AUTHOR BROOKE E. LIVELY RELEASES NEW BOOK, SCALING LAW, LAUNCHES COMMUNITY TO HELP LAWYERS IMPLEMENT THE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPERATING SYSTEM IN LAW FIRMS, STOP RUNNING ON CHAOS, ACHIEVE PROFITABLE GROWTH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scaling Law Is The First And Only EOS Worldwide-Published Book Written For Lawyers to Address EOS Implementation Within The Nuances of The Business of Law

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooke E. Lively, an international best-selling author and law firm grow expert, today announced the release of her new book, Scaling Law: How Visionary Law Firm Owners Use EOS to Build Value, Exit, or Step Back, and the official launch of Scaling Law, her consultancy dedicated to helping lawyers implement the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS) in law firms. Scaling Law is the first and only EOS Worldwide-published book written for lawyers to address EOS implementation within the nuances of the business of law.

EOS Worldwide CEO Mark O'Donnell said:

“Vision is only part of the equation. Creating structure, clarity, and harmony as a company grows is the true test of leadership. That's exactly where Brooke Lively's Scaling Law enters the stage with insight, honesty, and an unwavering commitment to helping leaders build law firms that thrive.

“Brooke has spent years inside the financial and operational heart of growing companies. She knows the numbers, but more importantly, she understands the story behind them. You'll find both in this book. The real-world stories of leaders who have transformed their firms, and the practical steps to make it work for you.

“Through her experiences, Brooke has codified what many leaders learn only through costly mistakes: how to build a company that grows with stability, purpose, and confidence. Scaling Law is more than a guide; it's a companion for leaders determined to grow smarter. If you're tired of drowning in the details, sacrificing your life to build a successful practice, and trying to figure it out alone, this is the book for you.”

The U.S. is home to more than 1.3 million lawyers and 450,000 law firms. Nine out of 10 law firms (88%) struggle to perform against their own key areas of success, which include client satisfaction, profitability, and work/life balance. Additionally, while 39% of law firms feel entrepreneurial thinking is important in achieving success, 59% say they are not achieving it. Lively seeks to address these trends by helping lawyers get more of what they want from their businesses: clarity, traction, and healthy, profitable growth.

Lively has spent more than 20 years working in and alongside the legal industry and has advised hundreds of law firms nationwide. Scaling Law distills that experience into a practical, no-fluff guide that both examines why many law firms struggle to scale despite strong demand and capable leadership and shows how to improve execution, accountability and long-term value.

“Most law firms don't struggle because attorneys aren't smart or hardworking, they struggle because execution breaks down as the firm grows,” Lively said.“Scaling Law teaches owners how to stop managing chaos and start building legal practices, businesses, that run smoothly and profitably without burning out or becoming the bottleneck.”

The book's release coincides with the launch of Scaling Law, Lively's community for law firms that run, or want to run, on EOS. It is designed to help small and midsize law firms navigate the special considerations that arise when applying EOS within the context of legal practice, such as accounting for partnership structures, ethical requirements and the operational and financial complexities unique to law firms.

Through Scaling Law, law firm leaders gain clarity on vision, strengthen leadership teams, simplify financial and operational systems and establish traction for consistent execution. The result: firms grow sustainably while reducing stress on owners and teams.

Clients report improvements in both firm performance and quality of life:



A law firm partner shared:“Before working with Brooke, our firm looked successful from the outside but was exhausting to run. EOS gave us structure, and Brooke understood how to make it work for a law firm. We're more profitable, more aligned, and the firm no longer depends on me for every decision.”

A law firm founder and partner said:“I knew [the EOS structure] was working because we were becoming a corporation. We were becoming a business entity versus [my] law firm.”

Another law firm founder and partner said: “It's a shortcut to work with somebody who's already familiar with law firms. We went from maybe a million and a half [in revenue] to just over three million this year. We'll be maybe five million by the end of next year. It's just a completely different animal." Another law firm founding partner said:“We hit our revenue numbers basically halfway through the year. We never would have done that if EOS hadn't been implemented.”

Lively is also President and Founder of Cathcap, a fractional CFO consultancy. She holds both an MBA and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Professional EOS Implementer®. Scaling Law is Lively's seventh book, her fourth written specifically for lawyers, including one international and one national bestseller. She is a regular contributor to Attorney at Work.

Scaling Law is available in print and digital formats at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. More information is available at scalinglaw.

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About Brooke Lively

Brooke E. Lively is an international bestselling author and business growth advisor who helps law firm leaders get more of what they want from their businesses. With more than 20 years of experience in the legal industry, she has worked with hundreds of law firms across the United States to build and scale practices that run smoothly and profitably. Lively is the founder of Scaling Law and Cathcap. She holds both an MBA and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a Professional EOS Implementer® and a regular contributor to Attorney at Work.

About Scaling Law

Scaling Law is a consultancy that helps law firms implement the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS) within the complex nuances of the business of law. Founded by Brooke Lively, Scaling Law works exclusively with law firms to improve execution, strengthen leadership teams, simplify financial and operational systems, and support sustainable growth. The firm applies EOS through a legal-industry lens, accounting for the unique structures, ethical requirements and challenges of running a law firm. Learn more at

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CONTACT: Martha Holler and Laura Wessells Scaling Law 610-620-4264...