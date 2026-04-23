Low-Carbon Copper Market Anticipated To Grow At 6.8% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Low-Carbon Copper market to surpass $117 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $283 billion by 2030, with Low-Carbon Copper to represent around 41% of the parent market. Within the broader Mining industry, which is expected to be $2,760 billion by 2030, the Low-Carbon Copper market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Low-Carbon Copper Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the low-carbon copper market in 2030, valued at $58 billion. The market is expected to grow from $41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, increasing investments in grid modernization, strong presence of copper refining hubs, growing adoption of carbon-efficient production technologies, and rising demand from electric mobility and electronics sectors across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Low-Carbon Copper Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the low-carbon copper market in 2030, valued at $28 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale infrastructure development, increasing domestic demand for electrification, strong government policies supporting decarbonization, expansion of renewable energy projects, technological advancements in copper processing, and rising investments in sustainable industrial practices.

Request A Free Sample Of The Low-Carbon Copper Market Report

sample_request?id=15213&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Low-Carbon Copper Market In 2030?

The low-carbon copper market is segmented by product type into wires, plates, sheets and strips, tubes, bars and sections, and other product types. The wires market will be the largest segment of the low-carbon copper market segmented by product type, accounting for 31% or $36 billion of the total in 2030. The wires market growth will be supported by the increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical infrastructure, rising adoption of low-carbon materials in construction and electronics, growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, advancements in copper refining and recycling technologies, expanding use in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, and supportive government policies promoting carbon reduction and green energy initiatives.

The low-carbon copper market is segmented by technology into electrowinning and electrolytic. The electrolytic market will be the largest segment of the low-carbon copper market, segmented by technology, accounting for 66% or $78 billion of the total in 2030. The electrolytic market will be supported by increasing adoption of electrolytic processes due to their higher efficiency and lower carbon footprint, growing demand from the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors, rising emphasis on sustainable and responsible sourcing of copper, advancements in energy-efficient electrolytic technologies, expanding investments in green mining infrastructure, and supportive government policies promoting low-carbon industrial processes.

The low-carbon copper market is segmented by source into recycled copper and virgin copper. The virgin copper market will be the largest segment of the low-carbon copper market segmented by source, accounting for 66% or $76 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of the virgin copper market will be supported by increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, rising adoption in electronics and construction industries, technological advancements in low-carbon copper production processes, supportive government regulations and incentives for sustainable metal sourcing, and expanding investments in green manufacturing and decarbonization initiatives globally.

The low-carbon copper market is segmented by end user into power generation and distribution, building and construction, consumer electronics, automotive, and other end-users. The power generation and distribution market will be the largest segment of the low-carbon copper market, segmented by end user, accounting for 31% or $37 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of the power generation and distribution market will be driven by increasing global investments in renewable energy infrastructure, rising demand for efficient power transmission systems, adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient technologies, supportive government policies and incentives for low-carbon materials, growing electrification of the grid, and the expansion of smart grid and energy storage solutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Low-Carbon Copper Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the low-carbon copper market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Low-Carbon Copper Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global low-carbon copper market leading up to 2030 will be driven by a surge in renewable energy deployment, electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and electrification trends, and regulatory and ESG policy support.

Surge In Renewable Energy Deployment – The surge in renewable energy deployment is expected to become a key growth driver for the low-carbon copper market by 2030. The global push toward renewable energy infrastructure including wind, solar and grid modernization is a major accelerator for low‐carbon copper demand. Low‐carbon copper is essential for electrical conductors, transformers, and transmission systems that underpin clean energy projects due to its excellent electrical conductivity and reduced emissions profile. Governments adopting ambitious renewable targets strengthen this trend, propelling large volumes of sustainably produced copper into energy grids and storage systems. As a result, the surge in renewable energy deployment is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption And Electrification Trends – The electric vehicle (EV) adoption and electrification trends are expected to become a key growth driver for the low-carbon copper market by 2030. The accelerating uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) significantly propels the low‐carbon copper market, as EVs require far more copper than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles particularly in batteries, motors, and charging infrastructure. EV growth not only increases copper volume demand but also increases the preference for low‐carbon, sustainably sourced copper to align with EV manufacturers' ESG goals. Consequently, electric vehicle (EV) adoption and electrification trends are projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Regulatory And ESG Policy Support – The regulatory And ESG policy support is expected to become a key growth driver for the low-carbon copper market by 2030. Stringent environmental regulations and policy frameworks such as carbon pricing, carbon border adjustment mechanisms, and emissions caps create strong incentives for producers to shift toward low‐carbon copper production. Corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments further accelerate this shift, as investors prioritize sustainable operations and transparent emissions reporting. These external pressures reshape sourcing practices and strengthen demand for certified low‐carbon copper in global supply chains. Therefore, the regulatory And ESG policy support is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Low-Carbon Copper Market Report Here

report/low-carbon-copper-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Low-Carbon Copper Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the wires market, the plates market, the sheets and strips market, the tubes market, the bars and sections market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $33 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient materials, expansion of renewable energy and electrification projects, advancements in copper processing technologies, and growing adoption across industrial and infrastructure applications.

The wires market is projected to grow by $12 billion, the plates market by $4 billion, the sheets and strips market by $5 billion, the tubes market by $6 billion, the bars and sections market by $3 billion, and the other product types market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: