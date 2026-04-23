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AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The First Quarter 2026


2026-04-23 11:31:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 23 April 2026 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Peep Jalakas, the Chairman of the Management Board, Paavo Nõgene and Harri Hanschmidt, the Members of the Management Board introduced the results of the first quarter 2026. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available in the Company's website under Reports & Financial key figures.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
email: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment

  • AS Tallink Grupp Q1 2026 Webinar Presentation

MENAFN23042026004107003653ID1111023563



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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