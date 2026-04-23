Suzuki Motor CEO Assures Haryana CM Of More Investment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Suzuki Motor CEO Toshihiro Suzuki here and the latter assured that they will continue to expand its investments in the state.

He said the company is committed to contributing not only to India's progress but also to the development of Haryana.

Chief Minister Saini noted that to strengthen cultural ties between Japan and Haryana, an International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be organised in Japan.

He also invited Toshihiro Suzuki to attend the International Gita Seminar as a distinguished guest at the Tokyo University on June 20.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Saini said that Haryana has consistently supported Suzuki Motor and expressed confidence that the company will continue to invest in the state.

He noted that Suzuki Motor is the only company that has received SGST incentives from the state government.

In response, CEO Toshihiro Suzuki said the company will focus on hybrid and CNG vehicles in India.

He added that "if Suzuki decides to manufacture electric vehicles and set up a new plant in the future, Haryana would be their preferred destination for investment".

He emphasised the importance of continued strong communication and cooperation with the state government.

Reflecting on Suzuki's early days in India during 1982-83, CEO Toshihiro Suzuki mentioned that despite differences in working styles between India and Japan, there are many similarities that have strengthened collaboration.

Chief Minister Saini said the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be organised in Japan in June to enhance cultural cooperation between Japan and Haryana.

He requested Suzuki's CEO to facilitate collaboration between the Kurukshetra Development Board and a reputed Japanese social organisation to ensure wider participation of Japanese citizens in the event.

CEO Toshihiro Suzuki agreed to consider the proposal.

Suzuki CEO said that the company is taking significant steps in the compressed biogas sector and plans to increase investment in this area.

He added that Suzuki aims to set up nine biogas plants, of which two have already been established.

He also told that Suzuki will manufacture strong hybrid vehicles at its Kharkhoda plant.

He sought support from the state government to ensure smooth production and sales, to which the Chief Minister assured full cooperation.