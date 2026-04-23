SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' To Make A Grand Appearance At Comic Con

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set to take a major cinematic leap with his much-awaited project 'Varanasi', which is slated for release next year. Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, 'Varanasi' has already generated immense buzz among fans and industry watchers alike. Taking this excitement to the global stage, 'Varanasi' is set to make an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026. The film will be showcased through an exclusive panel scheduled for April 24 at the Thunder Stage, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward worldwide audiences.

Varanasi's Global Showcase at Comic Con

Producer SS Karthikeya will present a special segment titled "Varanasi to the World," offering attendees a unique glimpse into the film, the makers confirmed in a statement. The presentation will also feature an exclusive video message from the filmmaker SS Rajamouli himself, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.

The session will conclude with a live interaction, giving fans a rare opportunity to engage directly and experience the vision behind one of India's biggest cinematic spectacles.

Building Buzz with First Looks and Reveals

Notably, the first glimpse of 'Varanasi' was unveiled at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex, Europe's largest iconic screen, where it drew an electrifying response, with audiences erupting into applause, cheers, and whistles from the very first frame.

Adding to the buzz, Mahesh Babu's powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's commanding avatar as Mandakini from Varanasi have already been revealed, sending social media into a frenzy.

Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. (ANI)

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