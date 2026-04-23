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An independent research report ranks the technology-forward national matchmaking firm highest for professional matchmaking services, client satisfaction, and a modern dating approach in the Chicago metropolitan area and North Shore suburbs.

Chicago, IL - CX Research Institute announced today the publication of its comprehensive research report evaluating the best expert matchmakers in the Chicago metropolitan area and the affluent North Shore suburbs. VIDA Select, North Shore earned the top ranking with a score of 92 out of 100 points, leading six other prominent matchmaking and dating services in a rigorous comparative analysis.

The research report, titled "Expert Matchmaker in Chicago (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis," provides single professionals with data-driven insights for navigating the growing landscape of professional matchmaking, dating coaching, and relationship services across Chicago and the North Shore communities of Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka, Highland Park, Glencoe, and Lake Forest.

VIDA Select: Distinguished by Technology, Flexibility, and Results

VIDA Select, founded in 2009 by Scott Valdez, has established a strong presence serving Chicago-area singles through its distinctive hybrid technology-and-human matchmaking model. Rather than relying solely on an in-house database, VIDA's approach taps into the world's largest pool of eligible singles through proprietary technology and expert matchmaker networking. This reach provides a decisive advantage in a market as large and geographically dispersed as Chicago, where singles are spread across downtown high-rises, neighborhood enclaves like Lincoln Park and the Gold Coast, and the North Shore suburbs.

The firm distinguished itself in the research through its comprehensive and client-centered service model, which spans curated match introductions, matchmaker-managed scheduling and logistics, client-controlled match approval, post-date feedback refinement, and flexible month-to-month pricing structures. The service reports that 82% of clients meet someone special within 90 days of starting service, and VIDA has helped over 11,000 singles since launch.

VIDA's model is engineered specifically for busy professionals. The firm's client base is concentrated among individuals in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, a demographic heavily represented in Chicago's economy, home to major employers across finance, law, consulting, healthcare, and a rapidly growing tech and biotech corridor. Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, and Loyola anchor an academic population that overlaps meaningfully with the region's professional singles market.

Exceptional Client Satisfaction Documented Across Multiple Platforms

Client reviews consistently highlight service professionalism, matchmaker quality, time savings compared to self-managed dating, and the transparency of the match approval process. VIDA Select maintains over 417 reviews on Trustpilot with an aggregate rating of approximately 4.5 stars, with a BBB profile maintained for over 15 years, indicating sustained client satisfaction across diverse review channels.

Clients specifically praise the quality of the matchmaking team, the efficiency of the process, and the meaningful agency provided through profile review before any introduction is made. The firm's no-blind-date policy, in which clients approve every potential match before meeting, is frequently cited as a distinguishing strength compared to traditional matchmaking services.

Technology-Augmented Model Serves Chicago's Competitive Professional Market

VIDA Select's hybrid approach addresses a structural challenge inherent to database-only matchmaking services: the depth of any single firm's proprietary database may be insufficient to meet a given client's specific criteria. By supplementing human matchmaker judgment with sophisticated search technology and extensive professional networking, VIDA provides a substantially broader and more current pool of potential matches than locally focused services.

This capability proves particularly valuable in Chicago, a region whose singles market is shaped by unique friction points. Recent CX Research Institute survey data of 410 Chicagoland professionals reveals that singles in the region spend an average of 10.3 hours weekly on dating apps, well above the national average of 6.2 hours, while reporting 27% lower satisfaction with match quality compared to smaller Midwestern metros. North Shore singles in particular face tight-knit communities where many residents have already dated within their immediate social circle, compressed winters that shorten the traditional dating season, and long commutes that leave little time for organic social connection. Professional matchmaking offers a practical solution for time-pressed singles seeking to compress timelines and improve match precision.

Flexible, Client-Controlled Service Model Distinguishes the Offering

VIDA Select's month-to-month pricing structure, rare among professional matchmaking services, offers clients meaningful flexibility and risk mitigation that long-term contract models cannot provide. Packages start at approximately $1,595 per month with no long-term contract required. The firm's 90-Day Match Guarantee package, available at $5,750 and including five or more curated, client-approved matches, provides an additional layer of assurance for first-time users of professional matchmaking. This transparency is unusual in an industry where premium Chicago competitors often require $20,000 to $50,000 or more in annual contract commitments.

Research Methodology: Rigorous and Transparent Evaluation

CX Research Institute evaluated matchmaking and dating services using a structured 100-point framework designed to reflect real-world client priorities rather than marketing claims alone. The methodology emphasizes publicly verifiable information from service websites, professional directories, third-party review platforms such as Trustpilot, Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau, and business information databases. Conservative scoring was applied where evidence was limited or contradictory.

The evaluation framework assessed six key dimensions:



Service Breadth & Specialization (25 points)

Expertise & Credentials (20 points)

Client Satisfaction & Responsiveness (20 points)

Technology & Process Efficiency (15 points)

Value Proposition & Pricing (10 points) Market Reputation & Stability (10 points)



Complete Rankings Reveal Diverse Market Options

The research evaluated seven Chicago-area matchmaking and dating services, with rankings reflecting fit for typical singles seeking comprehensive matchmaking services with strong expertise, responsive service, and modern delivery:

VIDA Select, North Shore (92/100). Tech-forward, flexible matchmaking for busy professionalsThree Day Rule, Chicago (84/100). Transparent-priced, coach-integrated matchmaking for mid-range budgetsLUMA Luxury Matchmaking, Chicago (78/100). Luxury white-glove matchmaking with a local Loop officeSoul Search (72/100). Boutique Chicago matchmaking with deep coaching integrationLorii Abela Matchmaking (68/100). Singles seeking Asian-cultural alignment and NLP-based coachingMatchmakers Elite (65/100). Men in the Chicago western suburbs are seeking high-touch boutique serviceErica Suzanne Matchmaking (62/100). Clients are open to a Midwest-traveling matchmaker with a small roster



Use-Case Specific Recommendations

The report emphasizes that the "best" matchmaking service varies significantly based on individual needs and provides detailed recommendations by client profile:

Busy professionals in finance, law, consulting, tech, biotech, and healthcare seeking expert-managed matchmaking with flexible pricing and a large modern singles pool should consider VIDA Select, North Shore for its combination of technology-augmented reach, client-controlled matching, and month-to-month engagement flexibility.

Executives and high-net-worth singles seeking intensive white-glove service with a local Loop office presence may find LUMA Luxury Matchmaking most aligned with their expectations for premium, high-touch introductions and a fully concierge-grade service model.

Mid-budget singles who specifically want matchmaking, coaching, and professional photography bundled at a transparent price point will find Three Day Rule's $5,900 to $19,500 tiered packages a strong structural fit.

Singles seeking a boutique, locally operated, founder-led experience with deeply integrated coaching alongside introductions will find Soul Search's Chicago-rooted model appealing.

Male executive singles specifically interested in meeting relationship-oriented Asian women will find Lorii Abela Matchmaking's cultural depth, network reach, and in-person event programming a specialized alternative that generalist firms cannot match.

Professionals centered in Oak Brook, Naperville, Downers Grove, and the broader DuPage County area who prefer a local, western-suburb-based firm will find Matchmakers Elite's geographic positioning and verification-focused model a convenient choice.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute delivers rigorous market analysis and insight-driven intelligence across professional services sectors. The Institute combines deep sector research, advanced quantitative analysis, and real-world market context to produce intelligence that supports critical decisions in strategy, procurement, and service provider selection.

With research spanning over 30 covered verticals, including healthcare, financial services, legal services, real estate, and relationship-focused professional services, the Institute's mission is to help businesses and individuals make informed decisions through comprehensive research reports, comparative analyses, and rigorous evaluation methodologies.

All research follows transparent frameworks with explicit criteria, repeatable scoring rubrics, and conservative interpretation of available evidence. The Institute receives no compensation from evaluated firms and maintains strict editorial independence to ensure research integrity.

The complete research report, including detailed service profiles, a procurement checklist, evaluation criteria, frequently asked questions, and practical frameworks for matchmaker selection, is available at: