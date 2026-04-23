Qatar Customs, Aviation Services Sign Mou To Facilitate Customs Clearance For Personal Imports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs and Qatar Aviation Services, QAS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two parties in the field of customs clearance for personal imports.

The agreement seeks to enhance service standards, simplify procedures, accelerate transaction processing, and improve logistics efficiency.

The MoU was signed by the Assistant Chairman of the Authority for Customs Ports Affairs, Ahmed Yousef Al-Sahl and Chief Officer of Air Cargo at Qatar Aviation Services, Mark Anthony Drusch.

The signing took place at the Authority's headquarters in the presence of several officials from both sides.

The memorandum includes the establishment of joint coordination mechanisms to organize customs clearance procedures for personal imports arriving via air cargo.

This is expected to contribute to faster release processes, improved service efficiency, and enhanced operational flow.

The step comes as part of the General Authority of Customs' ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with relevant entities, support the development of the customs clearance system, and achieve higher levels of efficiency and speed in completing transactions, particularly for personal imports.