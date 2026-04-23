Congress Alleges Misuse Of Agencies After ECI Notice To Kharge Over 'Terrorist' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) In the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing a notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remark, the party on Thursday alleged that central agencies are being used to "intimidate" the Opposition.

The ECI on Wednesday took serious note of Kharge's remarks in which he allegedly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist", and sought his explanation within 24 hours.

The controversy stems from a press conference held in Chennai on Tuesday, where Kharge, while responding to a question, used the term "terrorist" in reference to the Prime Minister. He later clarified that his statement had been "misinterpreted".

The notice from the poll body came after a delegation of the BJP met the ECI on Wednesday, lodging a strong protest against Kharge's remarks and demanding strict action to act as a "deterrent" against such statements in political discourse.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Tariq Anwar told IANS: "I think the Congress party will respond. Although they had already given their clarification yesterday, this was not at all what he meant... The way ED, CBI and other agencies are being used by PM Modi, it is working to intimidate people, especially the Opposition."

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj also referred to the notice issued by the ECI to Kharge over his "terrorist" remark, accusing the BJP of harbouring a "Manuvadi mindset".

"The BJP has a Manuvadi mindset because Mallikarjun Kharge comes from the Dalit community. He is the president of the country's second-largest party, and they are unable to tolerate that," he told IANS.

Referring to former BJP President Bangaru Laxman, Udit Raj said: "However, he even had to go to jail. This Manuvadi mindset is so dangerous that they defamed their own national President, sent him to jail, and destroyed his life. From this, one can imagine the level of hatred they have for leaders of other parties. This notice has not been sent by the Election Commission of India, but by the BJP -- there is no difference left between the two."

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also weighed in on the issue, saying: "No one should use abusive language in general. It is against the values and conduct of our lives. Even if someone does not agree with the other person's policies or schemes, making a personal comment on them is not right, especially on the Prime Minister."

Another Samajwadi Party leader, S. T. Hasan, criticised the poll body's approach, alleging selective action.

"We never expected the Election Commission to become so selective. No notice has been issued to this day against those who openly spewed venom in Bengal. If Kharge ji has said that the Prime Minister behaves like a terrorist, then everyone started having a problem. He didn't call the Prime Minister a terrorist; he said that the PM behaved like one. I don't think he has said anything striking in this," Hasan told IANS.