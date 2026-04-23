Andrew C. Sheng DMD Expands Patient-Focused Dental Care Services In San Pedro, California

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 22, 2026 7:42 am - Andrew C. Sheng DMD in San Pedro, CA offers expert preventive, cosmetic & restorative dentistry. Trusted local dentist providing patient-focused, modern care for families seeking a dentist in San Pedro or dentist near me.

SAN PEDRO, CA – April 10, 2026 – Andrew C. Sheng DMD announces continued commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality dental care to patients in and around San Pedro. The practice, located at 1418 W 25th St, San Pedro, CA 90732, provides a full range of preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services designed to support long-term oral health and confident smiles.

The practice has become a trusted choice for individuals searching for a dentist in San Pedro, San Pedro dentist, dentist near me, and dentist San Pedro, thanks to its patient-first philosophy and consistent delivery of comfortable, modern dental care. Andrew C. Sheng DMD continues to emphasize individualized treatment planning, ensuring each patient receives care tailored to their unique oral health needs and goals.

With a strong focus on preventive dentistry, the practice encourages regular dental examinations and cleanings to help patients maintain optimal oral health and prevent future complications. In addition to general dentistry, the clinic offers restorative treatments aimed at repairing damaged teeth and improving function, as well as cosmetic solutions designed to enhance the appearance of smiles with natural-looking results.

Andrew C. Sheng DMD is committed to utilizing modern dental techniques and maintaining a welcoming, stress-free environment for patients of all ages. The practice's approach prioritizes clear communication, patient education, and long-term oral wellness, helping patients make informed decisions about their dental health.

“Providing dependable, compassionate dental care is at the core of everything we do,” said Dr. Andrew C. Sheng.“Our goal is to ensure every patient feels comfortable and confident in their treatment while achieving lasting oral health.”

As a locally trusted dental provider in San Pedro, the practice continues to serve as a reliable destination for families and individuals seeking consistent, high-quality care in a professional setting. The clinic's reputation is built on clinical excellence, attention to detail, and a strong commitment to patient satisfaction.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, patients can visit our website or call 3105474413.

About Andrew C. Sheng DMD

Andrew C. Sheng DMD is a full-service dental practice located in San Pedro, California, offering General, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. The practice is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care in a comfortable and modern environment for patients throughout the San Pedro community and surrounding areas.