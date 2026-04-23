US Weapons Supplies Continue, But More Air Defense Systems Needed Zelensky
"Regarding U.S. weapons supplies - they have not stopped. I am grateful to our partners for this. We are in contact with negotiators. We expect to continue the negotiation process with the United States, including in a trilateral format," Zelensky said.
At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine needs a greater number of air defense systems. "Recently we signed a package with Germany, but those timelines strengthen us strategically, while the tactical deficit must be covered in other ways," the President said.Read also: Russia's claims of full control over Luhansk region are untrue - Zelensky
Zelensky noted that Kyiv is working on developing its own and joint air defense system with European partners, including cooperation with Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands. Talks on this issue with Sweden are also planned, he added.
As previously reported, Reuters stated in an article that U.S. officials had warned European colleagues that part of previously agreed weapons supply contracts would be delayed due to the war with Iran.
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