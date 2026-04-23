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Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv in Show of Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Prince Harry has arrived in Kyiv in an unannounced visit, according to media reports.
Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported that the British royal described his trip as an effort “to remind people at home and around the world what Ukraine is facing” and to express his personal support for the country amid the ongoing conflict.
The visit was not publicly announced in advance. Reports indicate that Harry had previously traveled to Ukraine in September of last year, when he met with his team to discuss initiatives related to the rehabilitation and support of war veterans.
Prince Harry stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and later relocated from the United Kingdom to the United States.
Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported that the British royal described his trip as an effort “to remind people at home and around the world what Ukraine is facing” and to express his personal support for the country amid the ongoing conflict.
The visit was not publicly announced in advance. Reports indicate that Harry had previously traveled to Ukraine in September of last year, when he met with his team to discuss initiatives related to the rehabilitation and support of war veterans.
Prince Harry stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and later relocated from the United Kingdom to the United States.
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