Andhra Pradesh Aims To Generate 160 GW Clean Energy By 2029: CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, April 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has set a target to generate 160 GW of green energy and attract Rs 10 lakh crore investments by 2029, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

CM Naidu revealed that investments of Rs 5.95 lakh crore have already flowed into this sector. Proposals and MoUs covering 90 GW of capacity have already been finalised.

NTPC Green Energy is stepping forward with investments amounting to Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the 6.5 GW ReNew Solar Ingot-Wafer Plant in Rambilli in Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam.

He pointed out that solar and wind power generation is already underway in the Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Solar panels will be manufactured in Rambilli.

Meanwhile, IT minister Nara Lokesh stated that the solar wafer and ingot manufacturing facility by ReNew Energy Global in Anakapalli is a key step in positioning the state as the "Silicon Coast of India".

In a post on X, Lokesh said the project signalled Andhra Pradesh's intent to move beyond renewable energy deployment into high-value manufacturing, particularly in critical segments such as wafers and ingots.

Referring to India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, he noted that a significant portion of the solar ecosystem had, until recently, remained dependent on imports - especially from China - despite rapid growth in installation capacity.

Lokesh said the state government had identified this gap early and prioritised backward integration in the renewable energy sector. The broader strategy, he added, includes building domestic manufacturing capabilities across electronics, semiconductors and clean energy.

According to the minister, Andhra Pradesh has been actively engaging with global and domestic renewable energy companies, offering policy clarity, faster approvals and targeted incentives to attract investments in upstream manufacturing.

At the groundbreaking event, the Chief Minister stated that Anakapalli district is attracting huge investments. He exuded confidence that, in terms of investments, this district will reach the top position in India.

Recently, the foundation stone was laid for the establishment of the ArcelorMittal Nippon India Steel Plant in the district.

He mentioned that in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, Ranga Reddy was considered a backward district, but today the same district has transformed into a wealthy and prosperous region. He was confident that Anakapalli would evolve into another Ranga Reddy district.