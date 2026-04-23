MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Precision Peptide Company Announces Strategic Product Marketing Agreement

April 23, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the " Company " or " BPC ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic product marketing agreement with Raw Creation, a UK-headquartered creative agency (" Raw Creation "), to provide certain social media management, creative content, editorial, paid advertising and related marketing services to the Company (the " Agreement ").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Raw Creation shall provide the following services: (i) social media management across various social media platforms; (ii) creative and video production; (iii) editorial and press services, including blog articles, press releases drafted with public-markets compliance, landing pages and social copy; and (iv) paid advertising management (collectively, the " Services ").

The Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months, commencing on 20th April 2026 and ending on 20th October 2026. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay Raw Creation a one-time setup fee of CAD$9,000 and a six-month prepaid retainer of CAD$76,500, for a total of CAD$85,500 for the initial six-month term. Following the initial term, the Agreement converts to a rolling monthly retainer of CAD$15,000 per month. The Agreement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Raw Creation and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Raw Creation nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Raw Creation has a business address located at Broseley, Shropshire, United Kingdom and can be contacted at ....

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Pratap Sandhu"