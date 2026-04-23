MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Puranium Energy Announces Loan and Issuance of Bonus Warrants

April 23, 2026 7:01 AM EDT | Source: Puranium Energy Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK0) (the "Company" or "Puranium") announces details of a prior loan transaction and the issuance of bonus warrants in connection therewith.

Loan Agreement

On February 19, 2026, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the " Loan Agreement ") with a non-arms length party, pursuant to which the Company received a non-interest bearing loan in the principal amount of $50,000 for general working capital purposes.

The loan was fully repaid on March 16, 2026 in cash and in accordance with the terms of the Loan Agreement.

Issuance of Bonus Warrants

In accordance with the terms of the Loan Agreement, the Company has issued 100,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Bonus Warrants ") to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company on the following terms:

Exercise Price: $0.125 per common share

Expiry: Three (3) years from the date of issuance

The Bonus Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The loan and issuance of the Bonus Warrants constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, as the lender is a non-arm's length party to the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

On behalf of the Board,

Jason Bagg,

President & CEO, Director

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy Corp. is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on identifying and advancing energy-related opportunities. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol UX and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 2DK0.

For more information, please contact investor relations at ....

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

ALL AMOUNTS EXPRESSED ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS







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Source: Puranium Energy Ltd.