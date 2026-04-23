Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Named To Surepoint® Technologies' 2025 LLFI Mid-Sized 200 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a leading securities law firm, is pleased to announce it has been named to SurePointTechnologies' 2025 Leopard Law Firm Index (LLFI) Mid-Sized 200 list, earning a No. 76 ranking among U.S. law firms with 50-150 attorneys.

This ranking reflects SRFC's strong performance over the past year across key areas, including retention, tenure, diversity, and partner promotions, reinforcing the firm's continued growth and overall stability. In the last year, SRFC:



Experienced its strongest year as a firm, reporting that in 2025, it advised on over 170 announced transactions, with the total value of these transactions exceeding $14 billion;

Moved its headquarters to a larger, state-of-the-art space to better accommodate the firm's rapid growth and expanding client needs; and Unveiled its new website design that serves as an ideal resource for anyone interested in learning more about the firm's track record, leadership, team of professionals, and more.



“Industry recognition like this is always much appreciated, but the response that matters most to us is that of our clients. As the firm grows and achieves more industry accolades, client trust and satisfaction remains our North star,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC.“SRFC has maintained explosive growth over the last few years with no plans to slow down. We expect to see even more industry-dominating results throughout 2026, further attracting impressive, high-profile clients and the most sought-after talent in securities law.”

This recognition underscores SRFC's continued investment in its people, its clients, and its long-term growth strategy.

About the Rankings

Powered by the SurePoint Legal Insights platform (formerly Leopard Solutions), the LLFI is a data-driven law firm rating system that uses real-time, size-neutral data to assess law firm performance.

View the full 2025 LLFI Top Mid-Sized 200 Rankings

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients' most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

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