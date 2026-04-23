Germany B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $20.5 Billion Market Intensifies As Billie And Mondu Lead Fintech Expansion While Banks Explore Trade Finance Partnerships - Forecast To 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 21.7% on an annual basis to reach US$20.50 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$42.49 billion by 2030.

Germany B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 15.1% during 2026-2030.

Key Trends and Drivers in Germany's B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market

Germany is the largest B2B BNPL market in continental Europe, driven by its approximately 3.5 million Mittelstand SMEs, deep B2B e-commerce adoption, and accelerating digitisation of procurement processes. Providers including Billie and Mondu have built the most mature B2B BNPL platforms in the eurozone, embedding payment terms into B2B marketplaces such as Contorion, Metro, and Mercateo and enabling automated credit decisions for SME buyers. The expansion of SEPA Instant Credit Transfer across Germany is providing the real-time settlement infrastructure that B2B BNPL requires to function at scale, enabling same-day supplier payment while extending flexible terms to buyers.

Germany's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the conservative financial culture of Mittelstand business owners and by Basel IV-driven bank credit tightening that is reducing traditional trade credit availability for SMEs. The Bundesbank's open banking implementation under the revised PSD2 framework provides B2B BNPL providers with access to real-time bank transaction data, improving underwriting accuracy. Over the next 2-4 years, the market is expected to consolidate around two to three major providers, with bank-fintech partnerships emerging as the dominant operating model and cross-border expansion into other eurozone markets representing the primary growth vector.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years



The German B2B BNPL market will consolidate around two to three major providers over the next 2-4 years, with Billie and Mondu most likely to achieve dominant positions. Smaller providers will either exit or seek acquisition by larger platforms or by German banks seeking to rapidly build digital trade credit capabilities.

Bank-fintech partnerships will emerge as the dominant structural model, with German commercial banks deploying B2B BNPL fintech technology under their own brand to retain SME lending relationships. Commerzbank and HypoVereinsbank are considered among the most likely early movers in this direction.

Regulatory alignment with EU frameworks particularly the AI Act's requirements for explainable credit scoring models and the anticipated PSD3 framework will create compliance investment requirements that favour established players over new entrants. Eurozone expansion from Germany will be the primary growth vector for Billie and Mondu, targeting Austria, Switzerland, and the Benelux markets where German-language B2B platforms and cross-border trade flows create natural demand for German-originated B2B BNPL products.

Key Players and New Entrants



Billie: Germany's market-leading B2B BNPL provider, Billie has since expanded to the Netherlands and Sweden, making it the most internationally active European B2B BNPL provider.

Mondu: A Berlin-based B2B BNPL provider targeting B2B marketplace operators with an API-first product.

Ratepay: A payment solutions provider that has developed a B2B payment terms product alongside its established B2C BNPL offering, targeting mid-market buyers in Germany and the German-speaking market. Ratepay's existing merchant relationships provide a distribution advantage for B2B product expansion.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have both developed digital trade finance products for corporate customers but have not yet entered the pure-play B2B BNPL market at the SME level, with both banks evaluating partnerships with established B2B BNPL fintechs. Hokodo and Defacto represent international entrants from the UK and France respectively, both having expanded into Germany, targeting German B2B marketplaces with their API-first products.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



Billie expanded its B2B BNPL product to the Netherlands and Sweden as part of its post-Series C international expansion, becoming the first European B2B BNPL provider to operate at meaningful scale across three European markets.

Mondu announced a strategic partnership with Metro AG, the German wholesale and food service platform, embedding B2B payment terms for business buyers across Metro's digital ordering platform. Mondu also partnered with Contorion for tool supply category B2B checkout integration.

Ratepay expanded its B2B product suite to include mid-market buyers, adding invoice-based payment terms to complement its existing instalment payment products. BaFin, Germany's financial regulator, issued updated guidance on digital lending clarifying the licensing requirements for B2B BNPL providers confirming that platforms offering credit must hold a credit institution licence under KWG or partner with a licensed bank.

Regulatory Changes



BaFin issued updated digital lending guidance clarifying that B2B BNPL providers offering credit to businesses must either hold a credit institution licence under KWG or partner with a licensed bank, resolving prior ambiguity that had allowed some providers to operate under payment institution licences with lower capital requirements.

The EU AI Act, entering application from August 2024 for high-risk AI systems, classifies credit scoring systems used in B2B BNPL as high-risk AI applications. German B2B BNPL providers must document model governance, provide explainability for automated decisions, and maintain human oversight capabilities for algorithmic credit assessments.

The European Commission's PSD3 proposal will update open banking requirements and data sharing standards across the EU. German B2B BNPL providers are preparing compliance frameworks for PSD3 implementation, which will both expand available underwriting data and impose new security and consent requirements. Germany's Act on the Modernisation of the Law on Partnerships, effective 2024, simplified the legal structure for German SMEs and partnerships, reducing the documentation required for B2B BNPL providers to conduct KYB checks on new business borrowers and accelerating onboarding for the Mittelstand segment.

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