Ukraine Signs Three Agreements On Infrastructure And Energy Recovery In Davos

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director of the Ukraine House Davos, summarizing the results of the pavilion's work.

According to her, three agreements were signed at the Ukraine House, paving the way for large-scale investments in the Ukrainian economy.

In particular, the Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I has raised around €200 million of the planned €350 million for Ukraine's infrastructure recovery.

The Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund has attracted its first €150 million (with a target of mobilizing up to €3 billion in private investment for Ukraine's energy, digital infrastructure, and construction sectors). Immediately after closing, the Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund announced its first investment, partnering with Notus Energy to attract more than €240 million in investment for a 124 MW wind power project in the Odesa region.

“We are not standing with an outstretched hand – we are offering concrete solutions: innovative, security-oriented, and capable of ensuring the functioning of strategic sectors of the economy,” Khromyak emphasized.

She noted that international partners were impressed by Ukraine's ability not only to sustain key industries but also to scale businesses even during wartime. A notable example was the historic listing of one Ukrainian company on the Nasdaq stock exchange, demonstrating the resilience of the economy and the competitiveness of Ukrainian business in global markets.

“Today, Ukraine continues to provide food for around 600 million people worldwide, while the country's defense industry is generating revenues of about $35 billion. The way Ukraine fights, resists, and succeeds – that is what impressed our international partners,” the Executive Director of the Ukraine House Davos added.

She also recalled that during the four days of the pavilion's operation, discussions were held on the return of abducted Ukrainian children, ensuring access to education, digital transformation of public administration, and the successes of Ukrainian startups.

As Khromyak concluded, this year's forum showed the world that Ukraine is not merely a recipient of aid, but a country capable of offering innovation and breakthrough solutions.

Zelensky meets global business, finance and energy leaders in

As reported by Ukrinform, the World Economic Forum 2026 took place at the Swiss alpine resort of Davos from January 19 to 23 and gathered a record number of participants. President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian representatives took part, and the Ukraine House operated on the sidelines of the forum.

Photo: World Economic Forum