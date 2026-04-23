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US Senate Again Blocks Effort to Limit Trump’s War Powers on Iran
(MENAFN) The US Senate has once again rejected a Democratic attempt to restrict President Donald Trump’s authority to conduct military operations involving Iran, according to Wednesday’s vote.
A resolution introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin was defeated 51–46, marking the fifth time lawmakers have failed to advance measures aimed at curbing presidential war powers as the conflict continues.
The vote largely followed party lines, with most Democrats supporting the proposal and most Republicans opposing it. However, Senator Rand Paul broke with his party to vote in favor of the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.
Speaking before the vote, Baldwin argued that Congress has the authority to restrain the executive branch and urged colleagues to act to end the ongoing conflict, saying legislative intervention was necessary to prevent further escalation and civilian harm.
Democratic leadership also indicated plans to continue bringing the resolution forward on a recurring basis in an effort to build broader support.
The Senate action comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding US military activity related to Iran, where the administration has maintained a ceasefire arrangement alongside continued security measures and military readiness.
The White House has extended the ceasefire period while diplomatic efforts remain uncertain, with negotiations described as stalled despite external mediation attempts and continued regional instability.
A resolution introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin was defeated 51–46, marking the fifth time lawmakers have failed to advance measures aimed at curbing presidential war powers as the conflict continues.
The vote largely followed party lines, with most Democrats supporting the proposal and most Republicans opposing it. However, Senator Rand Paul broke with his party to vote in favor of the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.
Speaking before the vote, Baldwin argued that Congress has the authority to restrain the executive branch and urged colleagues to act to end the ongoing conflict, saying legislative intervention was necessary to prevent further escalation and civilian harm.
Democratic leadership also indicated plans to continue bringing the resolution forward on a recurring basis in an effort to build broader support.
The Senate action comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding US military activity related to Iran, where the administration has maintained a ceasefire arrangement alongside continued security measures and military readiness.
The White House has extended the ceasefire period while diplomatic efforts remain uncertain, with negotiations described as stalled despite external mediation attempts and continued regional instability.
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