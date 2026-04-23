Limited-Time Flavors, A New Shakes Lineup, And New Red Bull® Infusion Options Launch To Celebrate Summer At Scooter's Coffee®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scooter's Coffee today launched limited-time flavors inspired by summer camp featuring s'mores, grape, and banana flavors. Plus, new permanent menu items made their debut including a full lineup of Shakes and a significant expansion of flavors to provide new flavor combinations for Red Bull® Infusions, Sparkling Sodas, and Flavored Lemonades.

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer fun will be here before we know it, and to celebrate the season of sun, Scooter's Coffee® today launched a new limited-time menu lineup inspired by the best flavors of summer vacation in addition to new permanent menu items like Shakes and additional flavors for our fan-favorite Red Bull® Infusions.

New Flavors Bring a Taste of Summer for a Limited Time

Sip into summer at Camp Scooter's, better known as Scooter's Coffee, with flavors sure to evoke that summer season nostalgia such as:



S'mores with our S'mores Latte and S'mores Crème Cold Brew, both featuring classic s'mores flavors with an extra helping of marshmallow

A creamy and refreshing twist on matcha with the Banana Cream Matcha featuring oatmeal cookie and banana flavors, reminiscent of those bright yellow banana-flavored candies you probably had growing up

Like a grape hard candy with a tropical twist, the Grape Rush Red Bull Infusion comes with grape cold foam for more classic grape flavor Grilled cheese taken up a few notches with our Triple Cheese Croissantie, a melty sandwich with muenster, mild cheddar, and provolone cheese

Shaking Things Up with a New Shakes Lineup

There's nothing more rewarding after a hot summer day than a Shake, and Scooter's Coffee is unveiling a new lineup of Shakes to cool you down with a new sweet treat. Our new Shakes lineup includes:



The Sticky Monkey Shake, a banana-forward take on our signature Caramelicious® sans the espresso

The Caramel Cookie Shake, featuring our mini chocolate chip cookies blended right into the shake along with our Caramelicious sauce

The Strawberry Shortcake Shake is a non-espresso take on our new Strawberry Shortcake Latte, featuring strawberry and white mocha flavors Our OREO® Shake is joining the Shakes lineup! This fan-favorite features white mocha sauce blended with OREO cookie pieces for a cookies and cream inspired classic.

New Flavors, New Ways to Dream Up Your Own Amazing Drink

Scooter's Coffee is bringing six new flavor combinations to its lineup along with seven new standalone flavors for you to customize your own! Our Red Bull Infusions feature a burst of fruit flavors infused into Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical), and with this expanded lineup of flavors, there's truly an energy boost for every taste.

Dreaming of summer vibes? Keep those sunshine-filled daydreams alive with our Sunkissed Strawberry Red Bull Infusion starring strawberry and pineapple flavors, our Cherry Cove Red Bull Infusion delivering tart cherry and coconut flavors, or enjoy summer in a cup with our Golden Coast Red Bull Infusion featuring white peach and mango flavors.

Fuel your summer adventures with something a little more wild like our Dragon Nectar Red Bull Infusion featuring dragon fruit and mango flavors, or try a jazzed up blue razz with our new Electric Lime Red Bull Infusion featuring blue raspberry and lime flavors. Lavender and strawberry flavors join forces to deliver a rush of floral flavor in our new Lavender Haze Red Bull Infusion!

To make these drinks and more flavor options possible, we're adding Banana, Dragon Fruit, Lavender, Lime, Mango, Pineapple, and White Peach flavors to our permanent lineup. With more than 20 flavors, including six sugar-free flavor options, you have more flavors than ever to put your own spin on a Red Bull Infusion, Sparkling Soda, or Flavored Lemonade at Scooter's Coffee.

Scoot On Around® to Scooter's Coffee this summer to add a little flavor to your summer plans. Download the Scooter's Coffee mobile app

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DOWNLOAD HERE: Media kit including high-resolution graphics and product photography, general Scooter's Coffee video b-roll, fact sheet, and logo.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee has been known ever since for“Amazing People, Amazing Drinks...Amazingly Fast!®” Today, you can Scoot On Around® to more than 900 Scooter's Coffee locations across 32 states. Guided by our core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, we are committed to creating an amazing experience for each life we touch.

Customers love us for our signature Caramelicious® and other espresso and caffeinated drinks, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, kids options, fruit smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, breakfast options, and more - all served fast and friendly through our drive-thru kiosks and coffeehouses. Earn Smiles for each purchase to fuel your next Scooter's Coffee run – because You Earned It!

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Attachments



S'mores, Grape, and Banana Headline Nostalgic Flavors Now Available at Scooter's Coffee® New Red Bull® Infusion Flavor Combinations Highlight New Expansive Flavor Options at Scooter's Coffee®

CONTACT: Brandon Bartling Scooter's Coffee 5312572794...