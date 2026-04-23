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Brigid Rooney

Brigid Rooney


2026-04-23 06:05:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor (Affiliate), Australian Literature, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity No information Experience
  • 2021–present Associate Professor (Affiliate), University of Sydney
  • 2019–2021 Associate Professor, University of Sydney
  • 2003–2018 Lecturer/Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Education
  • 1998 Macquarie University, BA (Hons) PhD
Publications
  • 2018 Suburban Space, The Novel and Australian Modernity, Anthem Press: London
  • 2009 Literary Activists: Writer-Intellectuals and Australian Public Life, St Lucia, Qld: University of Queensland Press
Professional Memberships
  • Association for the Study of Australian Literature (ASAL)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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