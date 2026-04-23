New KP Bill Sparks Debate With Lifetime Benefits And Broad Legal Cover For Speaker

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A new law has been drafted to increase the privileges and define the financial and administrative powers of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Under the proposed legislation, it is not only suggested to repeal the old 1975 law, but also to grant extraordinary powers, expanded financial benefits, and legal protection to both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

According to the draft, even after the dissolution of the assembly, the Speaker will continue to hold office along with all privileges, while during tenure, they will enjoy complete immunity from arrest.

The bill titled“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker and Deputy Speaker (Immunities, Privileges, Salaries and Allowances) Bill” includes several provisions that were not part of previous laws.

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Details reveal that under the 1975 law, salaries and perks of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker had clearly defined limits. However, the new proposed law suggests transferring this authority to a finance committee, which will determine their salaries and allowances in the future.

One key provision of the bill grants the Speaker and Deputy Speaker complete immunity from arrest, detention, or any legal restriction during their tenure. Another clause states that even after the provincial assembly is dissolved, the Speaker will remain in office and continue to use all official privileges, including residence, vehicles, and other facilities, until a new Speaker is elected.

For the first time, the proposed law also includes post-retirement benefits for the Speaker. These include staff such as a Grade 17 private secretary, assistant, cook, orderly, driver, and official security. Additionally, a former Speaker will be allowed to use the title honorarily for life.

Significant increases in transport facilities have also been proposed. The Speaker will be entitled to two official flag-bearing vehicles along with an armored vehicle, while the Deputy Speaker will be provided with two official vehicles.

Furthermore, the new law proposes expanded telecommunications and travel facilities. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be provided with internet services, multiple telephone lines, and official mobile phones. Their spouses will also be entitled to business or first-class travel during official foreign visits.

The bill is expected to be presented soon in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for approval. If passed, it could bring major changes to the system of powers, privileges, and legal protections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the province.