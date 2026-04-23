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Platinumlist launches Artist Intelligence AI tool for GCC event organisers based on 100+ million tickets
(MENAFNEditorial) Streaming accounts for 97.5% of MENA's recorded music revenues, but doesn’t predict live
ticket sales. Platinumlis's solution closes that gap, combining public charts with more than
100 million events to forecast live demand.
[Dubai, UAE — 23 April 2026]: Platinumlist, the Middle East’s entertainment discovery and
ticketing platform, has launched Artist Intelligence. An AI advisory tool aimed to help event
organisers forecast which artists are likely to sell tickets in specific GCC markets.
The tool draws on the company's dataset of 100 million tickets sold across 18 countries over 18
years, cross-referenced with real-time streaming and social data from Spotify, YouTube, and
TikTok.
The problem with streaming decisions
Songs are now going viral faster than ever. According to Chartmetric, the average time for a
track to reach 100,000 TikTok posts dropped from around 340 days in 2020 to roughly 50 days
by 2025. Yet faster virality is producing declining returns. Over the last five years, the TikTok-to-
Spotify conversion rate has dropped by 2.6 times.
“Streaming data confirms audience interest but doesn’t show how that interest converts to ticket
sales. The same artist can draw in Riyadh and underperform in Dubai. An informed decision
requires ticketing data like purchase history, fill rates, price sensitivity, and demand patterns by
city, day, and season,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.
Platinumlist's recent data shows that Indian music accounts for 69% of YouTube chart share in the UAE and 11% of live events there, but in Saudi Arabia, the same genre represents just 0.5%
of shows.
How Artist Intelligence works
Artist Intelligence fill the gap in music data and functions across three layers. The first draws on
popularity data from streaming services and social media. It tracks growth patterns, geographic
listener distribution and platform-specific trends.
The second is Platinumlist's proprietary ticketing dataset. It combines purchase behaviour, visit
frequency, event category performance, audience demographics, historical fill rates, average
order values, and conversion patterns across markets, seasons, and days of the week.
The third AI layer combines the first two into a comparative analysis. The system benchmarks
artists against each other across key metrics to identify which names are most likely to perform.
“The tool is designed to make organisers’ work as easy as possible. They simply share a
shortlist of artists with our team. Artist Intelligence then analyses each artist’s digital footprint
and cross-references it with first-party ticketing patterns. As a result, we received a comparative
demand forecast that helps to build an effective concert strategy,” commented Cosmin Ivan,
CEO at Platinumlist.
Why the industry needs this now
The UAE concert market is projected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR through 2031. At the same
time, the regional music economy is increasingly digital. The International Federation of the
Phonographic Industry reports that MENA recorded music revenues grew 15.2% in 2025, with
97.5% of revenues coming from streaming. A Deloitte study found that 82% of Gen Z and 70%
of millennials now discover music through social media or user-generated video.
That creates a harder environment for industry professionals. More artists enter the market
across more platforms, while listening habits and live demand vary across GCC markets.
Alongside mainstream shows, genres such as Jazz, Afrobeats, Reggae and K-pop music are
building distinct audiences, making booking decisions more complex.
At the same time, logistical disruption affecting large-scale international touring may create
more room for local emerging artists. А tool that combines streaming signals with first-party
ticketing data can help the industry identify real demand earlier and support new talent with more confidence.
ticket sales. Platinumlis's solution closes that gap, combining public charts with more than
100 million events to forecast live demand.
[Dubai, UAE — 23 April 2026]: Platinumlist, the Middle East’s entertainment discovery and
ticketing platform, has launched Artist Intelligence. An AI advisory tool aimed to help event
organisers forecast which artists are likely to sell tickets in specific GCC markets.
The tool draws on the company's dataset of 100 million tickets sold across 18 countries over 18
years, cross-referenced with real-time streaming and social data from Spotify, YouTube, and
TikTok.
The problem with streaming decisions
Songs are now going viral faster than ever. According to Chartmetric, the average time for a
track to reach 100,000 TikTok posts dropped from around 340 days in 2020 to roughly 50 days
by 2025. Yet faster virality is producing declining returns. Over the last five years, the TikTok-to-
Spotify conversion rate has dropped by 2.6 times.
“Streaming data confirms audience interest but doesn’t show how that interest converts to ticket
sales. The same artist can draw in Riyadh and underperform in Dubai. An informed decision
requires ticketing data like purchase history, fill rates, price sensitivity, and demand patterns by
city, day, and season,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.
Platinumlist's recent data shows that Indian music accounts for 69% of YouTube chart share in the UAE and 11% of live events there, but in Saudi Arabia, the same genre represents just 0.5%
of shows.
How Artist Intelligence works
Artist Intelligence fill the gap in music data and functions across three layers. The first draws on
popularity data from streaming services and social media. It tracks growth patterns, geographic
listener distribution and platform-specific trends.
The second is Platinumlist's proprietary ticketing dataset. It combines purchase behaviour, visit
frequency, event category performance, audience demographics, historical fill rates, average
order values, and conversion patterns across markets, seasons, and days of the week.
The third AI layer combines the first two into a comparative analysis. The system benchmarks
artists against each other across key metrics to identify which names are most likely to perform.
“The tool is designed to make organisers’ work as easy as possible. They simply share a
shortlist of artists with our team. Artist Intelligence then analyses each artist’s digital footprint
and cross-references it with first-party ticketing patterns. As a result, we received a comparative
demand forecast that helps to build an effective concert strategy,” commented Cosmin Ivan,
CEO at Platinumlist.
Why the industry needs this now
The UAE concert market is projected to grow at a 16.1% CAGR through 2031. At the same
time, the regional music economy is increasingly digital. The International Federation of the
Phonographic Industry reports that MENA recorded music revenues grew 15.2% in 2025, with
97.5% of revenues coming from streaming. A Deloitte study found that 82% of Gen Z and 70%
of millennials now discover music through social media or user-generated video.
That creates a harder environment for industry professionals. More artists enter the market
across more platforms, while listening habits and live demand vary across GCC markets.
Alongside mainstream shows, genres such as Jazz, Afrobeats, Reggae and K-pop music are
building distinct audiences, making booking decisions more complex.
At the same time, logistical disruption affecting large-scale international touring may create
more room for local emerging artists. А tool that combines streaming signals with first-party
ticketing data can help the industry identify real demand earlier and support new talent with more confidence.
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