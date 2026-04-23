Speaker, Spanish Ambassador Hold Talks On Bilateral Ties, Regional Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Shura Council Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim has held talks with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar H E Alvaro Renedo Zalba, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional developments.

According to a statement, the meeting reviewed cooperation between the two countries, particularly in parliamentary affairs, with both sides expressing interest in deepening coordination and dialogue.

Regional security featured prominently in the discussions. Speaker Al Ghanim highlighted Iran's“unjustified” attacks targeting the State of Qatar and neighbouring states, warning of their implications for regional stability. He also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom of Spain's support and its condemnation of those actions.

For his part, Ambassador Renedo Zalba praised the strength of ties between Madrid and Doha, reaffirming the Kingdom of Spain's commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple areas, including strategic dialogue and parliamentary coordination.

The two sides also examined the latest developments following the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They stressed the importance of reaching a lasting agreement to prevent renewed escalation, while underlining the need to safeguard maritime security, freedom of navigation, and international trade in line with international law.

The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between the State of Qatar and European partners amid heightened regional tensions.