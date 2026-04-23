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Bangladesh Moves to Expand National Airline Fleet with Boeing Deal
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s newly formed government has decided to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said a formal agreement is expected to be signed in April following discussions held with the prime minister.
He also noted that the government plans to resume direct flights to Tokyo in June, after services were previously suspended during the tenure of the last interim administration.
Alongside the Boeing agreement, authorities are also in talks with Airbus as part of a broader strategy to build a mixed aircraft fleet in the future. Officials said short-term measures are also being considered, including leasing additional aircraft to quickly expand capacity.
The decision marks a shift from earlier procurement plans under the previous interim leadership, which had leaned toward Airbus purchases. The current administration is now focusing on Boeing to address what officials describe as a shortage in the national carrier’s fleet.
Bangladesh’s flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, currently operates around 19 aircraft on international routes, while demand is estimated to require a significantly larger fleet to meet passenger growth and planned expansion.
Authorities are also considering long-term fleet growth targets, with discussions outlining a possible expansion to 47 aircraft by the mid-2030s.
The proposed deal, valued at approximately $2.8 billion, is part of broader efforts to modernize aviation capacity and strengthen the country’s international connectivity.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said a formal agreement is expected to be signed in April following discussions held with the prime minister.
He also noted that the government plans to resume direct flights to Tokyo in June, after services were previously suspended during the tenure of the last interim administration.
Alongside the Boeing agreement, authorities are also in talks with Airbus as part of a broader strategy to build a mixed aircraft fleet in the future. Officials said short-term measures are also being considered, including leasing additional aircraft to quickly expand capacity.
The decision marks a shift from earlier procurement plans under the previous interim leadership, which had leaned toward Airbus purchases. The current administration is now focusing on Boeing to address what officials describe as a shortage in the national carrier’s fleet.
Bangladesh’s flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, currently operates around 19 aircraft on international routes, while demand is estimated to require a significantly larger fleet to meet passenger growth and planned expansion.
Authorities are also considering long-term fleet growth targets, with discussions outlining a possible expansion to 47 aircraft by the mid-2030s.
The proposed deal, valued at approximately $2.8 billion, is part of broader efforts to modernize aviation capacity and strengthen the country’s international connectivity.
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