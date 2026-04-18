North Korea Taking Its Nuclear Threat To The High Seas

MENAFN - Asia Times) North Korea's missile test from its new Choe Hyon destroyer signals a shift toward a more flexible sea-based nuclear deterrent, as the regime compensates for submarine limitations.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-ship missiles from its new 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon as part of operational efficiency trials, with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the launches from a pier alongside senior military officials.

The missiles were launched over waters off the country's west coast, flying along preset trajectories for extended durations-cruise missiles for more than two hours and anti-ship missiles for about half an hour - before striking targets with what North Korea described as“ultra-precision” accuracy.

The tests were conducted to assess the destroyer's integrated weapons command system, enhance crew skills, and validate the upgraded navigation and anti-jamming features. North Korea's state mouthpiece, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), described the weapons as“strategic,” as Kim reiterated that strengthening the country's nuclear deterrent remains a top priority.

The launches mark the first publicly disclosed anti-ship missile firing from the vessel and come amid broader efforts to expand North Korea's naval power, including plans for at least two additional destroyers and indications of a growing fleet rather than isolated platforms.

According to an April 2025 Beyond Parallel analysis by Joseph Bermudez Jr and others, the Choe Hyon is North Korea's largest and most sophisticated warship. They assess it as about 144 meters long and built as a multi-mission destroyer.