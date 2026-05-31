Ministry Of Municipality Concluded Eid Al Adha Slaughterhouse Inspections Successfully

The Ministry of Municipality has announced that a total of 14,584 sacrificial animals had been inspected at slaughterhouses across the country by 6:00 pm on Friday, the third day of Eid Al-Adha.

According to the ministry, inspections were conducted through 12 slaughterhouses operating in various regions of the country as part of comprehensive veterinary and health monitoring procedures during the Eid season. The ministry stressed that veterinary inspections and health control measures for sacrificial animals are carried out to ensure the safety and suitability of meat for human consumption. These efforts form part of the ministry's commitment to providing integrated veterinary services in line with the highest health and safety standards, helping to safeguard public health and maintain a safe environment for the public during the holiday period.

Official statistics indicated that the inspection and examination process was supervised by a specialized team of veterinarians, who monitored sacrificial animals and verified their health status at approved slaughterhouses. The ministry noted that these measures were implemented to accommodate the high demand for slaughterhouse services during Eid Al-Adha.

Eventually, the ministry confirmed the success of its operational and regulatory plan for slaughterhouses. The ministry said that the plan enabled the efficient delivery of slaughtering and veterinary inspection services while ensuring the safety of meat products and protecting public health. The ministry also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation and commitment to using approved slaughterhouses, noting that adherence to regulated slaughtering practices strengthens food safety standards and supports broader public health objectives.