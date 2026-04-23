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Russia Receives Invitation of Upcoming G20 Summit in US
(MENAFN) Russia has received an invitation to take part in the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to be held in the United States in December, according to reports citing official Russian statements on Wednesday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin confirmed that Moscow has been invited to participate at the highest level, as reported by the TASS news agency.
“There is an invitation to participate at the highest level,” he said, while noting that Russia has not yet decided who will represent the country at the summit. He added that the final decision is expected closer to the event date.
The summit is set to take place in Miami, Florida, on December 14–15.
The G20 gathering brings together leaders from major developed and emerging economies to address global economic stability and other pressing international issues.
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin confirmed that Moscow has been invited to participate at the highest level, as reported by the TASS news agency.
“There is an invitation to participate at the highest level,” he said, while noting that Russia has not yet decided who will represent the country at the summit. He added that the final decision is expected closer to the event date.
The summit is set to take place in Miami, Florida, on December 14–15.
The G20 gathering brings together leaders from major developed and emerging economies to address global economic stability and other pressing international issues.
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