Last Patient, Last Visit Completed In Phase I Clinical Trial Of Pulsesight Therapeutics' PST-611 Treatment For Dry AMD/Geographic Atrophy (GA)

PARIS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics SAS, an ophthalmology clinical stage biotech company developing disruptive vectorized gene therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology, will be presenting the results of its PST-611 phase I clinical trial at the ARVO 2026 Annual Meeting May 3-7 in Denver, Colorado.

With the follow up of the last patient treated completed, the company is preparing trial read out for presentation at the 2026 ARVO Annual Meeting by Professor Behar-Cohen, MD, PhD, lead investigator at the Department of Ophthalmology, Cochin – Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).

A total of six patients were treated with PST-611 in two successive cohorts at two dose levels over the past year in a phase I trial to assess its safety and tolerability, as non-viral vectorized therapy for dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)/Geographic Atrophy (GA). The study was conducted in Paris and Grenoble by Professor Francine Behar-Cohen and Professor Christophe Chiquet, MD, PhD, at the Department of Ophthalmology, CHU Grenoble Alpes.



Presentation details

Presenter: Professor Behar-Cohen

Abstract/Presentation Title/Number: Transferrin in geographic atrophy patients using non-viral ocular gene therapy: Results from PST-611-CT1, a First-in-Human trial - #5926

Session Title/Timing/Number: Diabetic retinopathy and related disorders - #546

Session Timing/Location: May 7, 2026, 14:00 -15:45, Room - Mile High 1C

Presentation Timing: 15:30 - 15:45

AMD is the leading cause of central vision loss in the elderly, affecting 200 million people worldwide. Geographic Atrophy, the advanced form of dry AMD, remains a high unmet need for efficient and well tolerated treatment that prevents disease progression.

PST-611 is a first-in-class candidate, expressing transferrin, a natural iron transporter playing a key role in the control of normal iron homeostasis. Dry AMD involves the dysregulation of iron homeostasis, leading to an excess of free iron causing highly toxic effects such as inflammation, oxidative stress, and ultimately retinal cell death (ferroptosis). PST-611 has been shown to protect photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells from death and to preserve visual function in animal models.

George Weissgerber, MD, PulseSight's Chief Medical Officer, said,“Presentation of the results of our first in human clinical trial of PST-611 at a major ophthalmology conference is a significant milestone for the company. The progress made over the past year is very encouraging for the project and for patients. We will be building upon this trial in the planned phase IIa study to further demonstrate PST-611's potential for the treatment of AMD/GA patients.”

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About Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD develops with aging. It is a disease with progressive, painless loss of central vision with a strong burden on patients' everyday life, impacting their ability to read, recognize faces and see objects, and is ultimately leading to irreversible central vision loss. Dry AMD is the most common form of AMD, progressing through successive stages into the late form of dry AMD also called geographic atrophy (GA). Wet AMD is a less common type of late AMD causing faster vision loss. Any stage of dry AMD can turn into wet AMD. In all its forms, AMD represents a compelling unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market, estimated to reach $27.5 Billion by 2031.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a crucial regulator of iron homeostasis and holds the potential to effectively address key pathological mechanisms in dry AMD/GA. Results from a phase 1 trial of PST-611 will be presented at ARVO 2026.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is a clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally invasive delivery technology for the treatment of retinal disease with a focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety, PulseSight's technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using an electro-transfection system. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-acting treatment for major eye diseases.

Based in Paris, France, PulseSight's investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

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