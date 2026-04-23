South Korean Special Envoy Meets Iran's Foreign Minister Amid West Asia Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 23 (IANS) South Korea's special envoy to Iran has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, an Iranian social media post showed on Thursday, as Seoul seeks to ensure the safety of its vessels and seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia tensions.

Chung Byung-ha, special envoy for South Korea's foreign minister, expressed hope in his meeting with Araghchi that diplomatic efforts would bring a definite end to the conflict and lead to peace and stability in the region, a Telegram post by Iran's foreign ministry showed.

Chung also noted the importance of developing bilateral relations between Seoul and Tehran, reports Xinhua news agency.

Echoing Chung's remark on their ties, Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate in that regard.

Regarding Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi defended the measure as an effort to safeguard its national security and interests, saying that "responsibility for any resulting consequences lies with the parties carrying out the aggression," according to the post.

Twenty-six South Korea-related ships and 173 Korean crew members remain stranded in the vital waterway blocked by both Iran and the United States.

South Korea has been in talks with Iran and neighbouring countries to ensure their safety, sharing details of the vessels and crew with relevant parties, including Iran and the US.

The tensions in West Asia escalated after the US and Israel carried out a joint military operation against Iran. The joint military strikes killed the former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a large-scale military operation by Iran against Israel and the US bases in the Gulf nations.

The conflict also led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered a global energy crisis.