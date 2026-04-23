Bengal Polls: ECI Seeks Reports On Two Incidents In Murshidabad

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report regarding claims that supporters of the Left were obstructed from voting, as well as concerning a separate incident involving a clash between Trinamool Congress workers and Humayun Kabir, the chairperson of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

According to officials at the Commission, the administration of Murshidabad district has been asked to submit separate reports on these two incidents, which occurred during the first phase of voting on Thursday morning.

The Commission's move came after allegations of Left supporters being prevented from voting in the Domkal area of Murshidabad district during the first phase of voting.

It was alleged that clashes had erupted between the supporters of the Left Front and Trinamool workers in the area since Wednesday night. It was also alleged that a section of CPI(M) supporters was prevented from voting in the Raipur area on Thursday morning, and that the Central forces were initially inactive, with no help from the state police either.

On receiving information about the unrest, the state police and the Central forces rushed to the spot, and later used handheld microphones to make announcements to reassure voters. Following this, the Left supporters in the area were then reported to have cast their votes under the security of the Central forces. The Trinamool, however, did not react to the allegations of obstruction in voting.

Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shubham Bajaj visited booth number 217 in Domkal, where CPI(M) supporters accused Trinamool Congress workers of obstructing voters from voting.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between Trinamool workers and Humayun Kabir, a former Trinamool leader, in Murshidabad's Naoda, with voters alleging intimidation. A heated argument broke out between both parties, which soon turned into a scuffle.

Police and Central forces jawans present at the situation prevented the situation from escalating. However, Trinamool workers continued to protest against Humayun Kabir and asked him to leave the area. In protest, Kabir sat on a dharna and asked the police to take action against the miscreants.

Reacting to the developments, the Election Commission has sought a report from officials over the allegations.

The first phase of the Assembly polls is being conducted under unprecedented security cover, with the deployment of 2,407 companies of Central forces, including Central Armed Police Forces, the India Reserve Battalion, and personnel from armed police wings of other states, in addition to personnel from West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

The second phase of polls in West Bengal for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies will be on April 29. ​The results will be declared on May 4.