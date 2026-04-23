403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Seeks Extension of Ceasefire with Israel Amid Ongoing Talks
(MENAFN) Joseph Aoun said on Wednesday that diplomatic contacts are continuing in an effort to extend the ceasefire agreement with Israel that began on April 17, according to reports.
Speaking during a meeting with a parliamentary committee, Aoun said, “Contacts are ongoing to extend the ceasefire period,” adding that Lebanon would not “spare any effort to end the abnormal situation Lebanon is currently experiencing,” as stated by reports.
He also emphasized that Lebanon’s position in ongoing discussions is focused on preserving sovereignty over its entire territory.
Aoun outlined several priorities for upcoming negotiations, including an end to Israeli military actions, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the release of detainees, the deployment of the Lebanese army up to internationally recognized borders, and reconstruction of areas damaged during the conflict.
Diplomatic engagement between the two sides has recently increased. Lebanese and Israeli envoys met in Washington on April 14 in what was described as their first such meeting in decades, agreeing to begin direct negotiations. According to reports, a second round of talks is expected later this week in Washington.
The developments come amid continued instability following months of escalation. Since early March, Israeli operations in Lebanon have reportedly resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement, according to official figures cited in reports.
A temporary ceasefire was announced on April 17, with mediation efforts continuing to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation.
Speaking during a meeting with a parliamentary committee, Aoun said, “Contacts are ongoing to extend the ceasefire period,” adding that Lebanon would not “spare any effort to end the abnormal situation Lebanon is currently experiencing,” as stated by reports.
He also emphasized that Lebanon’s position in ongoing discussions is focused on preserving sovereignty over its entire territory.
Aoun outlined several priorities for upcoming negotiations, including an end to Israeli military actions, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the release of detainees, the deployment of the Lebanese army up to internationally recognized borders, and reconstruction of areas damaged during the conflict.
Diplomatic engagement between the two sides has recently increased. Lebanese and Israeli envoys met in Washington on April 14 in what was described as their first such meeting in decades, agreeing to begin direct negotiations. According to reports, a second round of talks is expected later this week in Washington.
The developments come amid continued instability following months of escalation. Since early March, Israeli operations in Lebanon have reportedly resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement, according to official figures cited in reports.
A temporary ceasefire was announced on April 17, with mediation efforts continuing to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment