Pentagon Tests Secret Hypersonic Vehicle

On Wednesday, Rocket Lab successfully launched its Electron rocket into space, carrying a U.S. Department of Defense hypersonic technology test payload to suborbital altitude, AzerNEWS reports.

According to tracking data from Space Launch Now, specific details and results of the mission remain classified, consistent with the secretive nature of defense-related hypersonic testing.

The flight was conducted under the HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) program, operated in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. The program is designed to rapidly test hypersonic systems using suborbital rocket launches, significantly reducing the time and cost compared to traditional testing methods.

The Electron rocket lifted off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, located off the Atlantic coast of Virginia - a site frequently used for experimental and small satellite launches.

This mission marks the seventh hypersonic test flight under the HASTE program, which began in June 2023. Since its inception, the program has become an important platform for accelerating U.S. hypersonic research amid growing global competition in the field.

An interesting detail is that Rocket Lab's Electron, originally designed for small satellite deployments, is increasingly being adapted for defense and research missions like HASTE - showing how commercial space companies are becoming a core part of modern military testing infrastructure.