Enemy Attack On Dnipro Wounds Two, Damages Residential Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is attacking Dnipro. Fires have broken out in various parts of the city. Residential buildings have been damaged,” the message reads.

According to Hanzha, the enemy targeted a high-rise building, and several apartments caught fire.

“Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro. In addition to a high-rise building, a car and a store caught fire in the city,” the head of the regional military administration later reported.

Russian forces strikepetrovsk region nearly 40 times, causing damage

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipro region nearly 40 time, using artillery, aerial bombs, and drones.

Photo: Dnipro Regional Military Administration