Acclaimed International Relations Scholar Vendulka Kublkov Releases Powerful New Book Blending Personal Journey With Global Insight

My Path to Global International Relations offers a rare and deeply human perspective on world affairs through the lens of exile resilience and scholarship

Renowned international relations scholar Vendulka Kubálková PhD JUDr announces the release of her new book My Path to Global International Relations An Autobiographical Textbook. This compelling work uniquely merges personal memoir with academic insight offering readers an accessible and engaging introduction to global affairs.

In a narrative shaped by extraordinary life experiences Kubálková recounts her journey from life behind the Iron Curtain in Soviet controlled Czechoslovakia to becoming a globally respected academic. Through her story of exile perseverance and intellectual pursuit readers are introduced to the fundamental concepts and vocabulary of international relations making the book both an educational resource and a powerful human story.

This book is written not only for academics but for anyone who wants to understand the world we live in today and how global events shape individual lives.

Kubálková's life story reflects resilience and courage. Born into a politically persecuted family she faced early hardships under a totalitarian regime. At just 24 she refused to cooperate with secret police despite immense pressure choosing instead a path that led to years of exile. Her story mirrors the struggles of millions worldwide who have been displaced offering a personal perspective on the realities of global politics.

Now a Professor of International Studies at the University of Miami Kubálková brings decades of international academic experience to her work. She has held academic appointments across Europe Australia and the United States including roles as a Senior Fulbright Professor and leadership within the International Studies Association. Her contributions include numerous influential publications and co editing the series International Relations in a Constructed World.

Her achievements have been recognized internationally including the awarding of the Jan Masaryk Medal Pro Amicitia Inter Naciones by the Czech Republic for her expertise in international relations.

My Path to Global International Relations arrives at a time when global interconnectedness is more evident than ever. As Kubálková illustrates international relations are no longer distant concepts but realities that affect everyday lives.

In the past we could ignore the world beyond our borders. Today it sits in our living rooms. We no longer have the luxury of looking away.

This book is ideal for students educators and general readers who want to better understand the complexities of today's global landscape through a story that is both educational and inspiring.

It is a story of "study abroad" gone awry at the height of the Cold War. The permission to study abroad in the West came in the Communist country with strings attached: a KGB espionage assignment.

The author's home, Prague, and she was only 24 at the time, was occupied by tanks. It became a moral issue for her, and having been blackmailed to accept it she blew her cover in England, where she was to study on a British scholarship. It started a lonely path of exile through international relations, stateless, undocumented, for decades unable to go home.

About the Author

Vendulka Kubálková PhD JUDr is a Professor of International Studies at the University of Miami. Educated in both the Soviet bloc and the West she holds doctorates in International Law and International Politics. She has held academic appointments across Europe Australia and the United States and is a past president of the International Studies Association South. Her research includes international relations theory post Soviet studies and global cultural dynamics.

Global Book Network - Dr. Vendulka Kubalkova, Author of My Path to Global International Relations