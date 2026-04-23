Baramati Bye-Poll: Sunetra Pawar Casts Vote, Says It's A Tribute

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar arrived at a polling booth in Katewadi on Thursday morning to exercise her franchise for the Baramati Assembly bye-election.

Sunetra Pawar told reporters today that the people of Baramati are voting in this election to show their love for the late Ajit Pawar. The Deputy CM was accompanied by Member of Parliament Parth Ajit Pawar, who also cast his vote at the Zilla Parishad School, marking his participation in the democratic process. Talking to the reporters, Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, "The people of Baramati have been standing in support of the 'Pawar' family for the last 60 years. This election is taking place in the absence of Dada, and all the people of Baramati have decided to cast their votes for Dada as a tribute to him..."

Tribute Before Voting

According to the Deputy Chief Minister's office, Katewadi, Baramati, Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar offered a tribute to her late husband and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar before casting her vote in the Baramati Assembly bye-election. The seat was declared vacant following the death of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash.

Sharad Pawar to Skip Voting

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will not participate in the voting for the Baramati Assembly by-election scheduled for April 23 due to health-related issues, said Mahayuti candidate and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar. The announcement comes as a significant development in the high-stakes battle for the Pawar family's stronghold, Baramati.

Fulfilling Unfinished Dreams

The bypolls in Pune's Baramati constituency come after the former NCP Chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while he was headed to his constituency earlier this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and wife of late Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, said she is contesting not just as a candidate but as someone committed to fulfilling the unfinished dreams of her husband.

Addressing a large gathering in Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said, "Today, I stand here as the Mahayuti candidate. But I am not just a candidate, I stand here taking responsibility to fulfil Ajit Pawar's unfinished dreams. Dada may no longer be with us, but his dreams are still alive, and I have stepped into this field to fulfil them."

ECI Bypoll Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district. The by-election in Baramati is scheduled for April 23 following the vacancy caused by Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash earlier this year. (ANI)

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