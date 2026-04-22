Mitchell Rales Gifts $116 M. To National Gallery For Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) National Gallery of Art Secures $116 Million Gift to Endow Art Across the Nation

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., has received a $116 million donation from Mitchell Rales to endow Art Across the Nation in perpetuity, giving the museum's regional lending initiative a permanent financial foundation. The program, launched last spring with Rales' support, was created to send works from the NGA collection to museums across the United States, extending the reach of one of the country's largest public art holdings beyond the capital.

Art Across the Nation commits the museum to lending up to ten artworks to ten partner institutions, with the National Gallery covering travel, installation, insurance, and marketing costs. The first cycle of two-year loans has already brought works by Georgia O'Keeffe, Mark Rothko, Nancy Graves, and Rembrandt to museums including the Anchorage Museum of Art and the Denver Art Museum. That initial round will conclude in 2027.

A second cycle is scheduled to run from 2027 to 2029, with new partner museums to be announced. The structure suggests a deliberate effort to make the National Gallery's collection feel less centralized and more publicly legible, especially for audiences far from Washington.

Rales, who has been a trustee of the National Gallery since 2006 and served as board president from 2019 to 2024, said the gift is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of America. In a statement, he said he has long admired the museum's commitment to national service and to sharing artistic excellence with all people.

He also pointed to the scale of the institution's holdings. The National Gallery has 160,000 works of art, Rales noted, many of which remain in storage for long periods because they cannot all be displayed at once. His donation, in effect, turns that abundance into a broader public resource.

For a museum built to serve the nation, the gift sharpens a familiar question: how should a collection of this size circulate, and who gets to encounter it? Art Across the Nation offers one answer, and now it has the funding to continue well beyond its first two loan cycles.