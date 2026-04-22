Thai Entrepreneur Builds London-Based E-Commerce Brand Bringing Traditional Thai Beverages Direct To Global Customers

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sutthida Senathai, Founder of London-based e-commerce brand Tranquil Siam, holding a freshly brewed cup of traditional Thai botanical tea sourced directly from artisans in Northeastern Thailand."Tranquil Siam disrupts traditional import models by connecting regional Thai beverage producers with international buyers, now serving customers in over 50 countries

LONDON, UK - April 22, 2026 - Tranquil Siam, a London-based e-commerce company specialising in authentic Thai cultural exports, has expanded its international logistics network to over 50 countries as global demand grows for authentic, regionally sourced goods.

Founded by Sutthida Senathai, who grew up in Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand, Tranquil Siam was established as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform. The business model connects traditional Thai producers with international customers, eliminating the markups of typical import channels while ensuring supply chain transparency.

"When I moved to the UK, I noticed a gap in the market for authentic, regionally specific Thai grocery and lifestyle items," said Sutthida Senathai, founder of Tranquil Siam. "The market lacked transparency about sourcing. I started this e-commerce business to bring genuine regional staples to people who value authenticity and want to know exactly where their consumer goods come from."

Direct-Sourcing Business Model

Tranquil Siam operates on a streamlined direct-sourcing model, partnering directly with local Thai producers rather than working through international distributors or wholesalers. This e-commerce approach supports regional businesses in Thailand while keeping global logistics efficient and pricing competitive.

The company's platform focuses on the heritage of traditional Thai botanical tea and authentic cultural beverages sourced directly from producers in Khon Kaen Province. Rather than mass-manufacturing, these regional staples are produced by family-operated facilities that have honed their craft for generations, representing a core part of Northeastern Thai daily life.

"We publish our sourcing framework and facility origins directly on our platform," Sutthida explained. "Modern e-commerce consumers want to verify supply chains themselves. That level of transparency is becoming essential in international retail, and it's the foundation of our business model."

Thailand's Growing Export Economy

The company's expansion comes amid growing international interest in Thai consumer goods. Thailand's creative and cultural economy has gained significant momentum, with Thai brands increasingly recognised globally across the food, beverage, and lifestyle categories.

Business publications and cultural outlets have highlighted Thailand as an emerging force in global retail markets, noting that Thai products are gaining traction with international consumers seeking authenticity. The Thai government has similarly prioritised supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in reaching international digital markets as part of broader economic development initiatives.

Building Brand Trust Through E-Commerce Transparency

Unlike many competitors in the import market, Tranquil Siam focuses its brand identity on complete supply chain visibility. This transparency-first approach to international digital retail has driven customer loyalty and organic word-of-mouth growth.

The e-commerce startup currently serves more than 5,000 customers globally, utilizing a streamlined shipping network that offers worldwide delivery and strong consumer protection policies.

"Our customers are investing in a transparent supply chain," Sutthida said. "They know exactly what they're getting and the specific region it comes from. That's the future of authentic, direct-sourcing e-commerce."

About Tranquil Siam

Tranquil Siam is a London-based e-commerce platform founded by Sutthida Senathai, originally from Khon Kaen, Thailand. The company specialises in the international digital retail of authentic Thai products, including traditional regional beverages, sourced directly from local producers. For more information, visit

Website: