Private Practice Experts Zynnyme Publish Definitive Guide To Therapist Websites Reframing The Online Presence As An Ethical And Clinical Act

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"Your website is where you begin building a relationship with your future clients. Before someone ever sits across from you, your website can prepare them for what it's like to work with you - your approach, your values, what to expect. Done well, it instills hope. It compels someone who has been sitting on the edge of reaching out to finally make the call." - Kelly Higdon, LMFT, Co-Founder, zynnyme"After 15+ years and tens of thousands of therapists supported, Kelly Higdon and Miranda Palmer release the most comprehensive free resource on therapist websites, arguing that a website isn't just a marketing tool, but the beginning of the therapeutic relationship.

San Diego, CA - zynnyme, the leading private practice coaching company for therapists, today published Websites for Therapists: The Complete Guide (2026), a comprehensive free resource designed to help mental health professionals build websites that do far more than attract clients. The guide - available now at zynnyme - argues that a therapist's website is not a marketing brochure, but the first step in an informed consent process and the beginning of the therapeutic relationship itself.

Founded by licensed marriage and family therapists Kelly Higdon and Miranda Palmer, zynnyme has spent more than 15 years coaching therapists at every stage of private practice. Having worked with tens of thousands of practitioners across solo and group practices, the founders bring an unusually grounded perspective to a topic that is frequently covered by technology companies and marketing agencies with little understanding of the clinical context therapists operate in.

"Your website is where you begin building a relationship with your future clients. Before someone ever sits across from you, your website can prepare them for what it's like to work with you - your approach, your values, what to expect. Done well, it instills hope. It compels someone who has been sitting on the edge of reaching out to finally make the call." - Kelly Higdon, LMFT, Co-Founder, zynnyme

The guide covers the full spectrum of what a therapist needs to understand about building an online presence: from platform selection and accessibility requirements to the psychology of what makes a potential client feel seen and safe enough to reach out. It is notable both for its practical depth and for the ethical framework it applies to what is typically treated as a purely technical subject.

A Resource That Addresses What Others Miss

The guide stands out for covering dimensions of therapist website design that are rarely addressed in mainstream marketing resources. These include:



Representation in imagery: The guide asks therapists to examine whether their website photography reflects the diversity of clients they want to serve - in race, body, age, ability, and family structure.

Decolonized, plain language: The resource challenges therapists to audit their copy for clinical jargon and culturally centered assumptions that may inadvertently exclude the populations they most want to reach.

Accessibility as ethical practice: The guide identifies website accessibility - including alt text, color contrast, closed captions on video, and screen reader compatibility - as a non-negotiable ethical obligation, not an optional feature. Website as informed consent: In what the authors describe as a genuinely original framing, the guide argues that a well-crafted website begins the informed consent process - setting expectations for what therapy with a particular clinician will look and feel like before the first session ever occurs.



"Most therapist websites are written for search engines or for other clinicians. We wanted to write a guide that helps therapists develop a website for the people who actually need them - in language that doesn't pathologize, that doesn't center a particular cultural lens, and that makes the right person feel found rather than assessed." - Miranda Palmer, LMFT, Co-Founder, zynnyme

Practical Guidance Built on Real-World Experience

Beyond its philosophical framing, the guide delivers substantive practical guidance on platform selection, DIY versus hiring a designer, what pages a therapist website must include, SEO fundamentals, and conversion optimization. It includes a comprehensive checklist covering pre-launch preparation, page and content requirements, representation and language, accessibility standards, SEO basics, and conversion best practices.

The guide also addresses the growing question of AI-assisted website builders, giving therapists a framework for evaluating these tools without overstating or dismissing their utility.

Therapists who enroll in Business School for Therapists, zynnyme's flagship program, receive a free custom Squarespace template built for private practice - designed to complement the guide with a ready-to-launch starting point.

Availability

Websites for Therapists: The Complete Guide (2026) is available now at no cost at . No registration is required to access the guide.

About zynnyme

zynnyme is a private practice coaching company founded by licensed marriage and family therapists Kelly Higdon and Miranda Palmer. Since 2010, zynnyme has helped tens of thousands of therapists across the United States and internationally build profitable, sustainable, and values-aligned private practices. Its flagship program, Business School for Therapists, provides structured coaching, community, and lifetime resources for therapists at every stage of practice - from launching a solo practice to scaling a group. Free trainings, guides, and resources are available at .

MEDIA CONTACT Kelly Higdon & Miranda Palmer, Co-Founders, zynnyme, ..., , San Diego, California