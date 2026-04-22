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A compassionate caregiver stands beside a smiling senior, offering comfort, trust, and personalized support in a warm home setting-reflecting how Cooperative Home Care Expands to Provide Premier Home Care Services in De Soto, MO, helping families ensure their loved ones receive quality care while remaining safe, independent, and at ease in the place they call home Home Care has expanded into De Soto, MO, bringing compassionate, high-quality home care services to local families. Led by KristyAnn Pfister, the agency offers personalized care plans that help seniors and individuals with specialized needs remain safe, independent, and comfortable at home. The expansion also gives family caregivers added peace of mind through respite care, professional oversight, and trusted support from a highly trained team.

De Soto, MO - Cooperative Home Care is proud to announce its official expansion into the De Soto community this April 2026. Led by owner KristyAnn Pfister, the organization is expanding its reach to ensure high-quality, compassionate care is available to residents in their own neighborhoods. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the agency's mission to support independence and wellness for seniors and individuals requiring specialized assistance.

For many families, finding a reliable home care agency in De Soto, MO, can be daunting. By establishing a dedicated presence in the area, Cooperative Home Care aims to bridge the gap between clinical necessity and the comfort of home. This move allows the agency to provide personalized care plans tailored to the unique demographics and needs of the De Soto community.

"Our expansion is fueled by a simple belief: every family deserves access to healthcare that treats their loved ones like kin," says KristyAnn Pfister. "Bringing our home care services to De Soto, MO is more than just a business growth move; it is a commitment to improving the quality of life for our neighbors by providing the professional support they need to thrive at home."

The primary benefit of these new services is that clients can maintain their independence while receiving expert medical and personal support. Rather than transitioning to assisted living facilities, residents can remain in familiar surroundings, which has been shown to improve mental well-being and recovery times. These services are tailored to the individual, ranging from daily living assistance to complex care management.

Furthermore, the introduction of a local home care agency in De Soto, MO, provides invaluable peace of mind for family caregivers who may be feeling overwhelmed. By offering respite care and professional oversight, Cooperative Home Care alleviates the physical and emotional strain on family members. This ensures that the time spent with loved ones is focused on meaningful connection rather than the stresses of medical coordination.

As Cooperative Home Care begins its operations this month, it invites the community to explore how these specialized home care services in De Soto, MO, can make a difference. With a team of highly trained professionals and a reputation for excellence, the agency is ready to serve as a cornerstone of health and support for De Soto families for years to come.

​For more information about Cooperative Home Care and their home care services in De Soto, MO, please visit .

About Cooperative Home Care:

Founded in 1986 on the guiding principle that "there is no place like home," Cooperative Home Care is a premier, family-owned provider of comprehensive health services throughout the Greater St. Louis area. For four decades, the organization has distinguished itself with a unique mission to provide "Any Funding, Any Amount of Care, Any Service," ensuring high-quality support is accessible to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Under the leadership of KristyAnn Pfister, the agency combines clinical excellence with compassionate, personalized care, ranging from skilled nursing and post-operative recovery to specialized dementia support, to empower clients to maintain their dignity and independence in the comfort of their own homes.