ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results Eighth Consecutive Quarter Of Growth In Our Book Value Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the“Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the“Bank”) today reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a net income of $660 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2025 Highlights Performance Metrics 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 . Total deposits grew by $24.1 million from year end 2025.

. The Cost of Funds for the three months ended March 31, 2026, dropped to 2.44% from 2.64% in the prior linked quarter.

. For 3 months ended March 31, 2026, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.06% compared to 2.77% for the 3 months ended December 31, 2025.

. The Company reversed $259K in income tax expense due to an over accrual in the first quarter of 2026.

. Book value for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $7.50 per share increasing for the eighth consecutive quarter. Return on average assets (%) 0.71 0.42 0.41 Return on average equity (%) 8.91 5.31 5.12 Return on average tangible equity (%) 9.02 5.37 5.18 Net interest margin (%) 3.06 2.77 2.79 Income Statement (a) 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Net interest income $ 4,698 $ 4,239 $ 4,236 Non-interest income $ 366 $ 403 $ 328 Net income $ 1,108 $ 659 $ 637 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Balance Sheet (a) 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Average total loans $ 541,939 $ 553,324 $ 558,270 Average total deposits $ 515,419 $ 512,918 $ 509,511 Book value per share $ 7.50 $ 7.34 $ 7.24 Tangible book value per share $ 7.42 $ 7.25 $ 7.15 (a) In thousands except for per share amounts





Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said“We increased both our book value per share and our net interest income over the previous quarter. Our total deposits grew by $24 million, driven primarily by our escrow product. The uncertainty in the economy has been heightened due to the conflict with Iran, and this has put a pause of further fed fund rate decreases. We will continue to navigate these turbulent waters while focusing on our strategic objectives."

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

March 31, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $643.7 million, an increase of $27.4 million, or 4.5%, as compared to total assets of $616.3 million on December 31, 2025. The decrease can be attributed to our reducing our borrowed funds and interest-bearing deposits.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $534.3 million, a decrease of $10.3 million or 1.9% from December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.95%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.9 million or 0.78% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026, decreasing since December 31, 2025. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.92%, as of March 31, 2026, and 1.08% for December 31, 2025. The decrease from December 31, 2025, was primarily due to the payoff of one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the prior 2026 first quarter.

Total liabilities increased $26.3 million to $591.7 million at March 31, 2026, from $565.4 million at December 31, 2025. The increase can be attributed to an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $27.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits.

As of March 31, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.01%, 15.10%, 15.10% and 16.35% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the first quarter of 2026 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $7.50 at March 31, 2026, compared to $7.34 at December 31, 2025. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $7.42 at March 31, 2026, compared to $7.25 at December 31, 2025.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026, vs. December 31, 2025

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company net income totaled $1.1 million, compared to a net income of $660 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase can be attributed to higher net interest income and lower income taxes, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 remained increased to $4.7 million despite the lower average loan balance during the current quarter. The Company's net interest margin increased by 29 basis points to 3.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to 2.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase in margin can be attributed to a decrease in interest expense on deposits, and an increase in loan interest income, driven by the receipt of interest on a paid-off loan that was formerly non-accrual, an increase in investment security interest. Our subordinated debt repriced as of January 30, 2026, and now adjusts quarterly at a margin of 579 basis points over the 3-month SOFR rate. The interest rate decreased from 9.63% to 9.46% for the last two months of this quarter.

There was a $21 thousand reversal for credit losses taken for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to a $10 thousand reversal for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The reversal for credit losses was due to a decrease in the ACL for the loan portfolio and a lower ACL for investments, partially offset by a higher ACL for off-balance sheet positions.

Non-interest income decreased $37 thousand, to $366 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with non-interest income of $403 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to lower service charges and fees on loans in the first quarter of 2026. We have not yet received the remaining ERTC installments for the 2021 tax year.

Non-interest expenses totaled $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to a $333 thousand increase in compensation and benefits, mainly due to incentive compensation paid in the 1st Quarter of 2026, partially offset by a decrease of $44 thousand in professional fees.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the“Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank's principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company's website address is . The Company's annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” or“continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc's. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary

(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

|------(unaudited)------|

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,504 $ 36,645 Securities, net 29,705 11,915 Loans receivable, net: Real estate mortgage loans 523,100 528,158 Commercial and Lines of Credit 12,474 17,648 Construction Loans - - Home Equity and Consumer Loans 340 379 Deferred costs 3,521 3,544 Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,142 ) (5,142 ) Total loans receivable, net 534,293 544,586 Accrued interest receivable 2,684 2,649 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 3,839 3,846 Goodwill 581 581 Bank premises and equipment, net 4,011 4,128 Repossessed assets 64 - Right of use lease asset 4,795 5,019 Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,695 5,653 Other Assets 1,540 1,645 Total Assets $ 643,711 $ 616,667 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 103,805 $ 105,966 Interest-Bearing Deposits 407,802 381,531 Brokered Deposits 15,063 15,040 Total Deposits 526,670 502,537 Bond Issue, net of costs 11,340 11,823 Borrowed Money 39,133 39,328 Lease liability 5,083 5,307 Other Liabilities 9,520 6,839 Total Liabilities 591,746 565,834 Stockholders' equity 51,965 50,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 643,711 $ 616,667





ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended,

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

|----------------(unaudited)----------------| Interest income Loans $ 7,510 $ 7,401 $ 7,467 Securities 181 126 149 Other interest-earning assets 464 432 340 Total Interest Income 8,155 7,959 7,956 Interest expense Deposits 2,721 2,985 3,065 Borrowings 736 735 655 Total Interest Expense 3,457 3,720 3,720 Net Interest Income 4,698 4,239 4,236 Prov for Credit Losses (21 ) (10 ) (41 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 4,719 4,249 4,277 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 301 357 270 Other 65 46 58 Total non-interest income 366 403 328 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 2,112 1,779 1,839 Occupancy and equipment 624 614 621 Data processing service fees 315 317 338 Professional fees 272 316 204 FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums 101 102 84 Advertising 79 85 100 Insurance 49 47 48 Other 491 490 497 Total non-interest expense 4,043 3,750 3,730 Income(loss) prior to tax expense 1,042 902 874 Income taxes (66 ) 243 237 Net Profit $ 1,108 $ 659 $ 637





ES Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balance Sheet Data

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 541,939 $ 7,510 5.54 % $ 553,324 $ 7,401 5.35 % $ 558,270 $ 7,467 5.35 % Investment securities 21,053 181 3.43 % 14,638 126 3.43 % 16,848 149 3.54 % Other interest earning assets 50,677 464 3.71 % 43,364 432 3.94 % 31,152 340 4.32 % Total interest-earning assets 613,669 8,155 5.32 % 611,326 7,959 5.21 % 606,270 7,956 5.25 % Non-interest earning assets 28,474 14,542 21,221 Total assets $ 642,143 $ 625,868 $ 627,491 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand Deposit accounts $ 39,363 $ 36 0.37 % $ 34,442 $ 32 0.37 % $ 34,333 $ 30 0.35 % Savings accounts 221,971 1,360 2.48 % 221,921 1,533 2.74 % 212,479 1,511 2.82 % Certificates of deposit 149,160 1,235 3.36 % 153,046 1,420 3.68 % 159,570 1,525 3.79 % Total interest-bearing deposits 410,494 2,721 2.69 % 409,408 2,985 2.89 % 406,382 3,065 2.99 % Borrowings 39,200 454 4.69 % 39,393 463 4.66 % 39,584 465 4.66 % Subordinated debenture 11,337 282 9.95 % 11,820 272 9.20 % 11,812 190 6.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 461,031 3,457 3.04 % 460,622 3,719 3.20 % 457,778 3,721 3.22 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 104,925 103,510 103,129 Other liabilities 11,118 11,118 16,843 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 116,043 114,628 119,972 Stockholders' equity 51,610 50,619 49,741 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,143 $ 625,868 $ 627,491 Net interest income $ 4,698 $ 4,239 $ 4,236 Average interest rate spread (1) 2.27 % 2.01 % 2.03 % Net interest margin (2) 3.06 % 2.77 % 2.79 % (1) Average interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







ES Bancshares, Inc.

Five Quarter

Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 Performance Ratios (%) - annualized Return(loss) on Average Assets 0.71 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.66 % 0.35 % Return(loss) on Average Equity 8.91 % 5.31 % 5.12 % 8.44 % 4.53 % Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity 9.02 % 5.37 % 5.18 % 8.55 % 4.59 % Efficiency Ratio 79.84 % 80.84 % 81.71 % 73.30 % 83.69 % Yields / Costs (%) Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.31 % 5.21 % 5.25 % 5.17 % 5.18 % Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities 3.04 % 3.20 % 3.22 % 3.36 % 3.30 % Net Interest Margin 3.06 % 2.77 % 2.79 % 2.66 % 2.68 % Capital Ratios (%) Equity / Assets 8.07 % 8.25 % 8.07 % 7.66 % 7.65 % Tangible Equity / Assets 7.99 % 8.16 % 7.98 % 7.58 % 7.56 % Tier I leverage ratio (a) 10.01 % 10.00 % 9.91 % 9.78 % 9.46 % Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 15.10 % 14.91 % 14.51 % 14.35 % 13.81 % Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 15.10 % 14.91 % 14.51 % 14.35 % 13.81 % Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 16.35 % 16.16 % 15.76 % 15.60 % 15.06 % Stock Valuation Book Value (c) $ 7.50 $ 7.34 $ 7.24 $ 7.13 $ 6.97 Tangible Book Value (c) $ 7.42 $ 7.25 $ 7.15 $ 7.05 $ 6.89 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,927 6,926 6,926 6,927 6,927 Asset Quality (%) ACL / Total Loans 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.91 % Non Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.92 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 0.96 % Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.78 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.86 % (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands (c) Share value is in dollars



