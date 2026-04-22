Mueller Water Products Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website . An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at .

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

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Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

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