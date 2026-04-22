IBEX Limited To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 6, 2026
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| IBEX Limited Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
4:30 p.m. ET
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About ibex
ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world's best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
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Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
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