IBEX Limited To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 6, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What:

When:

Time:

Live Call:

Webcast:

IBEX Limited Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

4:30 p.m. ET

Register Here for Dial-In and PIN

Register Here for Webcast

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world's best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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Media Contact

Dan Burris

ibex

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