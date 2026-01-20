Ankita Lokhande To Surbhi Jyoti: Revealing The Impressive Education Of Top TV Actresses

Beyond their TV fame, several actresses have impressive academic backgrounds. Balancing studies and acting, they showcase intelligence and dedication, proving that success on screen can go hand in hand with strong educational achievements.

TV's 'sanskari bahu' Divyanka Tripathi graduated from Sarojini Naidu Girls' PG College in Bhopal. Along with that, she also has a diploma in dance.

Tejasswi has a huge fan following. She earned a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University but chose to build her career in acting.

After gaining popularity from 'Diya Aur Baati,' Deepika Singh is now in many hit shows. She holds a Master's in Marketing (MBA) from Punjab Technical University.

Surbhi Jyoti gained a huge fan following for her role as 'Zoya' in 'Qubool Hai'. She graduated from Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya after finishing school.

Ridhima Pandit won hearts as a robo-bahu. She studied at Mumbai University, graduating in Sociology. She also has a post-graduation in Event Management.

After her schooling, Devoleena Bhattacharjee graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, where she studied fashion before starting her acting career.

Hina Khan is a famous Indian actress and TV star. She has made a special place in the industry through her hard work. Hina completed her MBA from CCA School of Management, Gurgaon.

Ankita Lokhande completed all her studies in Indore, even finishing her graduation there. After that, she decided to move to Mumbai to step into the world of acting.

Tridha Choudhury appeared in the popular TV show 'Dahleez'. She completed her studies in Kolkata and also holds an honors degree in Microbiology from there.