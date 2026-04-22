Quote Of The Day: Roald Dahl On Imagination - 'Those Who Don't Believe In Magic Will Never Find It'

MENAFN - Live Mint)“Those who don't believe in magic will never find it.”

- Roald Dahl

Who Was Roald Dahl?

Roald Dahl is widely regarded as one of the most influential storytellers of the 20th century. His works, including Matilda, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG, have sold over 250 million copies globally and been translated into more than 50 languages.

Born in Llandaff, Wales, Dahl was named after Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. Before becoming a full-time writer, he served as a fighter pilot during World War II and later worked in intelligence.

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His writing is marked by humour, dark undertones and inventive language - he coined terms like“Oompa-Loompas”,“snozzcumbers” and“scrumdiddlyumptious”. Beyond literature, Dahl contributed to the development of the Wade-Dahl-Till valve, a medical device created after his son suffered a serious head injury.

What the Quote Implies

The quote underscores a recurring theme in Dahl's work - the importance of imagination and belief. While framed around“magic”, the idea extends beyond fantasy. It points to a mindset that values curiosity, openness and the ability to see possibilities beyond the obvious.

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In Dahl's stories, characters who embrace imagination often find solutions or opportunities, while those who dismiss it are left behind. The quote suggests that perception plays a key role in shaping experience - what one chooses to believe influences what one is able to see or achieve.

Why It Matters Today

In contemporary contexts, the idea of“magic” can be interpreted as creativity, innovation or optimism. Whether in education, storytelling or problem-solving, the willingness to think differently remains critical.

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Dahl's own life reflects this principle. A childhood experience of chocolate tasting at school later inspired Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, showing how ordinary moments can evolve into lasting ideas when viewed through an imaginative lens.

Legacy and Recognition

Dahl's contributions extend beyond books. His short story collections, including Tales of the Unexpected, earned accolades such as the Edgar Allan Poe Awards. He also received honours including the Whitbread Children's Book Award and the World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement.

His legacy is commemorated globally - from the naming of asteroid 6223 Dahl to the establishment of the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden. His birth anniversary, September 13, is observed as Roald Dahl Day in several countries.

The Takeaway

Roald Dahl's quote highlights a simple yet enduring idea: belief shapes discovery. Whether applied to creativity, ambition or everyday life, the willingness to see beyond the ordinary often determines what one ultimately finds.