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New Flyer, Andina, Aurion At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Andina Copper Corporation (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $1.09. Tuesday, Andina reported an outstanding drill intercept from CDH007, the second hole completed from a new step-out drill pad at the Cobrasco Project in Chocó, Colombia.
A new step-out drill pad was collared to test the continuity and extension of the Cobrasco Central mineralized system to the northwest. Drillhole CDH006 was drilled to the southwest along this new section line intersecting 232m @ 0.68% Cu, 75ppm Mo, 2 g/t Ag from 38m.
Anaergia Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $3.25. Anaergia signed an C$8 million contract with Vanguard Renewables for a follow-up deployment of its proprietary technology and equipment for an advanced anaerobic digestion facility in Minnesota.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $2.57. Monday, Aurion entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Mines agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aurion, other than the Aurion Shares currently held by Agnico Eagle
BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $7.66. BlackBerry Secure Communications, Wednesday released The State of Secure Communications 2026, a survey of 700 security decision-makers across government and critical infrastructure in the United States, the
United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $2.72. Last week, American Eagle Gold commenced an unsolicited offer for Pacific Booker Minerals.
CEMATRIX Corporation (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of 58 cents. Last week, CEMATRIX announced receipt of regulatory approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $551.36. Bell and Celestica announced Wednesday a collaboration to advance the development of a Canadian sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stack.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $28.86. Collective is among a host of firms presenting at THE Mining Investment Event 2026, being held in Quebec City, June 2-4.
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $32.85. Enerflex plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, on Thursday, May 7, prior to market open.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $6.30. Tantalus will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $70.60. Great-West will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6.
Hut 8 Corp. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $110.66. Hut 8 will release financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the market opens on May 6.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of 81 cents. Intrepid announced details Tuesday of Phase 1 of the 2026 Exploration Program at the Company's Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona. The Program will be carried out with input from Teck
Resources Limited and will consist of refining porphyry copper-gold targets, as well as advancing high-grade copper-gold-silver Carbonate Replacement Deposit mineralization ahead of drill testing later this year.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $1.04. Last week, Kingfisher reported the delineation of a new porphyry drill target at the Turquoise target area. Interpretation of recently updated geophysical inversion datasets1 highlight a compelling subsurface target within the Company's 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $21.18. Earlier this month, NFI announced that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses.
A new step-out drill pad was collared to test the continuity and extension of the Cobrasco Central mineralized system to the northwest. Drillhole CDH006 was drilled to the southwest along this new section line intersecting 232m @ 0.68% Cu, 75ppm Mo, 2 g/t Ag from 38m.
Anaergia Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $3.25. Anaergia signed an C$8 million contract with Vanguard Renewables for a follow-up deployment of its proprietary technology and equipment for an advanced anaerobic digestion facility in Minnesota.
Aurion Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $2.57. Monday, Aurion entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Mines agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Aurion, other than the Aurion Shares currently held by Agnico Eagle
BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $7.66. BlackBerry Secure Communications, Wednesday released The State of Secure Communications 2026, a survey of 700 security decision-makers across government and critical infrastructure in the United States, the
United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $2.72. Last week, American Eagle Gold commenced an unsolicited offer for Pacific Booker Minerals.
CEMATRIX Corporation (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of 58 cents. Last week, CEMATRIX announced receipt of regulatory approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange of its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $551.36. Bell and Celestica announced Wednesday a collaboration to advance the development of a Canadian sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stack.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $28.86. Collective is among a host of firms presenting at THE Mining Investment Event 2026, being held in Quebec City, June 2-4.
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $32.85. Enerflex plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, on Thursday, May 7, prior to market open.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $6.30. Tantalus will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $70.60. Great-West will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6.
Hut 8 Corp. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $110.66. Hut 8 will release financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the market opens on May 6.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of 81 cents. Intrepid announced details Tuesday of Phase 1 of the 2026 Exploration Program at the Company's Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona. The Program will be carried out with input from Teck
Resources Limited and will consist of refining porphyry copper-gold targets, as well as advancing high-grade copper-gold-silver Carbonate Replacement Deposit mineralization ahead of drill testing later this year.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a New 52-Week High of $1.04. Last week, Kingfisher reported the delineation of a new porphyry drill target at the Turquoise target area. Interpretation of recently updated geophysical inversion datasets1 highlight a compelling subsurface target within the Company's 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a New 52-Week High of $21.18. Earlier this month, NFI announced that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses.
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