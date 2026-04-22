Economy Ministry: Druzhba Pipeline Filling Resumes, Russian Oil To Reach Slovakia On Thursday
Pumping and supplies to Slovakia are expected to resume on Thursday (April 23) morning, confirmed Economy Minister Denisa Saková.
The Slovak Ministry of Economy reported that the state-owned joint-stock company Transpetrol received information from its Ukrainian partner regarding the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. The Ukrainian side provided a schedule for oil pumping in April.
At the same time, SME notes that the Slovnaft refinery has recently switched almost entirely to non-Russian oil, which it imports via the Adria pipeline from the Croatian port of Omisalj, so it does not urgently need Russian oil.
The media also highlighted remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that no one can guarantee the pipeline will not be damaged again as a result of attacks by Russia.Read also: Ukraine to resume oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday - Reuters
MOL, the parent company of the Slovnaft refinery, has already submitted applications for the first shipments, which will be distributed equally between Hungary and Slovakia.
As reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán insisted on resuming the transport of Russian oil, accusing Kyiv of refusing to do so for political reasons.
Earlier this week, Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Péter Magyar also called on Zelensky to restart the pipeline as soon as possible.
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