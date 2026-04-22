MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) China Gas Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with CITIC Construction and China CITIC Bank

HONG KONG, Apr 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China Gas Holdings Limited (“China Gas” or the“Group”; stock code: 384), a leading city gas operator in China, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. (“CITIC Construction”) and China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (“China CITIC Bank”). Based on the principles of“resource sharing, complementary strengths, shared benefits and mutual success”, the three parties will establish an integrated“industry-construction-finance” ecosystem-based collaborative model. This partnership aims to further support the development of China Gas' new businesses, including energy storage and biomass energy, and jointly deepening engagement in global energy infrastructure and green low-carbon industries.

This collaboration represents an important step by all parties in actively responding to China's“15th Five-Year Plan” and deepply participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. According to the agreement, the three parties will establish a comprehensive strategic partnership and conduct in-depth cooperation across various areas, including overseas energy infrastructure construction, joint development of third-party projects, industrial park businesses, green finance and various financing collaborations. They have adopted a closed-loop, ecosystem-based collaborative model: China Gas serves as the business model leader, responsible for project planning, technical solutions, and operations; CITIC Construction acts as the engineering and construction executor, leveraging its strengths in local resource coordination and construction management; China CITIC Bank, as the financial services provider, will meetinvestment and financing needs address global climate change and energy security challenges, the three parties will focus on the core areas, including: i) Prioritizing high-potential regions including Europe, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and North Asia to jointly promote the development and construction of energy infrastructure, ii) Integrating their resources around the industrial parks and new urbanization projects led and developed by China Gas at home and abroad, iii) Working together to implement the“green development” strategy and engage in in-depth collaboration in the areas of investment and financing.

To capitalize on the opportunities presented by the global energy transition and the national“dualcarbon” goals, the Group is accelerating the development of two new growth drivers: its new energy business centered on energy storage and its biomass energy business. In the energy storage sector, the Group is seizing the strategic opportunities created by power market reforms and the development of a new power system, while continuing to deepen its market presence and optimize its layout, with a focus on“concentrating efforts in core regions and achieving key breakthroughs in overseas markets”. Meanwhile, the Group is actively expanding its biomass business and achieving growth across multiple fronts. It has previously entered cooperation agreements with several leading enterprises, including Deyi Energy (a subsidiary of Chery Automobile) and EVE Energy, as well as local governments, to jointly advance the construction of zero-carbon industrial parks and the clean upgrading of industries. This cooperation will further support the Group in expanding its domestic and overseas markets, focusing on the two new growth engines of“energy storage + biomass energy”, and promoting the Group's healthy and sustainable development.

Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Chairman and President of China Gas, said,“After more than two decades of development, China Gas has built a comprehensive business structure centered on natural gas, integrating LNG, LPG, biomass energy, and new energy technology. We are currently accelerating our globalization strategy and have formed a clear business footprint in regions such as Europe, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and North Asia. The signing of this tripartite agreement with CITIC Construction and China CITIC Bank marks our shift from simple overseas expansion to a cluster-based international strategy driven by industry leadership, empowered by engineering expertise, and finance support. Through close collaboration with our partners in finance and industry, we will leverage our stronger risk resilience and our industry chain advantages to contribute China Gas solutions to the sustainable development of global energy.”

About China Gas Holdings Limited

China Gas Holdings Limited ("China Gas", stock code: 384. HK) is a leading gas service provider. Focusing on China, it principally specializes in the investment, construction and operations of city gas pipeline infrastructure, distribution of natural gas and LPG to residential, industrial and commercial users, as well as construction and operations of gas refilling stations for vehicles and vessels. Currently, China Gas owns a total of 662 city and township gas projects with concession rights, 32 long-distance pipeline transmission projects of natural gas, 485 CNG and LNG refilling stations for vehicles and vessels, as well as 120 LPG distribution projects.

Source: China Gas Holdings LimitedSectors: Energy, Alternatives, Oil & Gas