Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Benzinga And PropShopTrader To Host Webinar On The New Era Of Proprietary Trading

22.04.2026 / 18:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Retail trading has undergone a major transformation over the past decade, with more individuals entering the markets than ever before. Yet one core challenge persists: most traders continue to risk their own capital while trying to develop consistency and scale their strategies. To address this, Benzinga is partnering with PropShopTrader to host an educational webinar exploring how modern proprietary trading firms are changing the path for retail traders. The session will focus on how traders can access professional capital and build structured careers across both stocks and futures markets. During the webinar, Jim Simmons, Senior Risk Manager at PropShopTrader, will break down how today's prop firms operate, how evaluation models work and what it takes for traders to transition from risking personal capital to managing firm-backed accounts. As the trading landscape evolves, the discussion will cover several key topics, including:

The evolution of retail trading and how the industry has shifted

What proprietary trading is and how modern firms structure access to capital

The rise of multi-asset trading across stocks and futures

How traders are building career pathways within prop trading firms

Risk management frameworks used by professional traders

Differences between day trading and swing trading approaches

A live walkthrough of the modern trading stack What traders should evaluate when choosing a prop firm The session will also explore how structured evaluation programs are helping traders develop discipline, consistency and risk management skills – key components required to succeed in professional trading environments. Whether participants are actively trading or exploring trading as a potential career path, the webinar aims to provide practical insights into how the multi-asset prop trading model is opening new opportunities for retail traders. The event will be available to audiences on Benzinga and is designed to provide a deeper understanding of how traders can transition from independent retail trading to managing professional capital. Register and join us on April 23 at 11:00 AM ET to learn more.

News Source: Benzinga

22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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