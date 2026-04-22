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Benzinga And Propshoptrader To Host Webinar On The New Era Of Proprietary Trading
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Benzinga
/ Key word(s): Financial
Benzinga And PropShopTrader To Host Webinar On The New Era Of Proprietary Trading
22.04.2026 / 18:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Retail trading has undergone a major transformation over the past decade, with more individuals entering the markets than ever before. Yet one core challenge persists: most traders continue to risk their own capital while trying to develop consistency and scale their strategies. To address this, Benzinga is partnering with PropShopTrader to host an educational webinar exploring how modern proprietary trading firms are changing the path for retail traders. The session will focus on how traders can access professional capital and build structured careers across both stocks and futures markets. During the webinar, Jim Simmons, Senior Risk Manager at PropShopTrader, will break down how today's prop firms operate, how evaluation models work and what it takes for traders to transition from risking personal capital to managing firm-backed accounts. As the trading landscape evolves, the discussion will cover several key topics, including:
News Source: Benzinga
22.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Benzinga
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2313362
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2313362 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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